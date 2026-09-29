Lionel Messi reduces gap with Cristiano Ronaldo in race to 1,000 goals with World Cup boost

As Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on the historic 1,000-goal milestone, Lionel Messi has narrowed the gap in the legendary race following his post-World Cup surge.

One of the most compelling narratives in the twilight of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s legendary careers is the historic race to 1,000 career goals. While Ronaldo holds the overall advantage, Messi has dramatically closed the gap following a massive post-World Cup surge.

According to 365Scores, Messi has poured in 20 goals since the 2026 World Cup, pushing his career total to 931. By contrast, Ronaldo has added just six goals since the tournament in North America wrapped up, bringing his tally to 979. Before the World Cup kicked off, Messi stood at 911 goals, while Cristiano sat at 973.

Messi’s World Cup brilliance included eight goals during Argentina’s run, compared to just two from Ronaldo. That stark contrast earned the Argentine star a nomination for the Ballon d’Or, while the Portuguese icon was left off the shortlist entirely.

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Messi recently netted his 76th career free-kick goal with Inter Miami, continuing his lethal form, while Ronaldo was omitted from Portugal’s squad during their recent 2-1 victory over Norway.

Messi set for farewell match with Argentina

Called up to Argentina’s squad for a farewell appearance in Buenos Aires, Messi is expected to play his final international match on Oct. 6 against Burkina Faso to wrap up La Albiceleste’s international window.

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He is going to sit out the Sept. 30 match against Bolivia at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, as well as the Oct. 3 fixture against Benin, Argentina’s first match of the window at Monumental Stadium.

Ronaldo’s path to 1,000 Goals: What’s left in 2026?

With head coach Jorge Jesus doubting Ronaldo will reach the 1,000-goal mark with the national team, the superstar will need to lean heavily on club action to net the remaining 21 goals needed for the milestone.

Here is a look at Ronaldo’s remaining schedule for the year:

Al Nassr (Saudi Pro League & AFC Champions League Elite) Fri, Oct 2, 2026: Al Nassr vs. Al Hilal (Saudi Pro League) Tue, Oct 20, 2026: Al Nassr vs. Al Sadd (AFC Champions League Elite) Fri, Oct 23, 2026: Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr (Saudi Pro League) Fri, Oct 30, 2026: Al Nassr vs. Al Ittihad (Saudi Pro League) Tue, Nov 3, 2026: Al Rayyan vs. Al Nassr (AFC Champions League Elite) Sat, Nov 21, 2026: Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab (Saudi Pro League) Tue, Nov 24, 2026: Al Nassr vs. Persepolis (AFC Champions League Elite) Sat, Dec 5, 2026: Al Ettifaq vs. Al Nassr (Saudi Pro League) Sat, Dec 12, 2026: Al Nassr vs. Al Taawoun (Saudi Pro League)



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UEFA Nations League Schedule (October & November 2026): Thursday, Oct 1, 2026: Denmark vs. Portugal (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen) Sunday, Oct 4, 2026: Portugal vs. Norway (Estadio do Dragão, Porto) Saturday, Nov 14, 2026: Portugal vs. Denmark Tuesday, Nov 17, 2026: Wales vs. Portugal



Key takeaways

Lionel Messi scored 20 goals since the 2026 World Cup to reach 931, closing the gap with Cristiano Ronaldo by 14 goals.

scored 20 goals since the 2026 World Cup to reach 931, closing the gap with Cristiano Ronaldo by 14 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo stands at 979 career goals after scoring six since the tournament.

after scoring six since the tournament. Argentina scheduled a farewell match on Oct. 6 against Burkina Faso in Buenos Aires.