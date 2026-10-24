New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a MLS game on October 24, 2026

New York Red Bulls host Inter Miami at Sports Illustrated Stadium in the MLS regular-season finale, with Lionel Messi’s team looking to maintain its strong form. Find out how to watch the matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Tournament Major League Soccer Date Saturday, October 24, 2026 Time 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami in the USA

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami will be available to watch in the United States on Apple TV on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Can I watch New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami for free?

Yes, eligible new Apple TV subscribers can use the advertised seven-day free trial to watch New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami without paying upfront.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami arrive in New Jersey in second place in the Eastern Conference, with 55 points from 30 games, while New York Red Bulls sit eighth with 36 points. The difference highlights the contrasting campaigns: Miami are chasing a strong finish to the regular season, while New York need points to protect their position in the playoff race.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami during a training session (Source: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi remains the central figure for Inter Miami. The Argentine has scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in the league, according to MLS‘s official player statistics, making him one of the most influential attacking players in the competition. Luis Suarez has also contributed 15 goals, giving Miami a formidable partnership as they look to finish the regular season strongly.

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New York, meanwhile, will look to Julian Hall and Jorge Ruvalcaba to provide the attacking spark. Hall has scored 11 goals this season, while Ruvalcaba has added eight. The Red Bulls will need their attacking players to deliver against a Miami team that has scored 73 goals in the league, compared with New York’s 39.

The teams drew 2-2 in their previous meeting on April 11, 2026, so New York have already shown they can trouble Miami. However, the Red Bulls will need to improve defensively after recent defeats to D.C. United and Toronto FC. Miami, meanwhile, come into the matchup with Messi in productive form after he scored twice against Atlanta United.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Predicted Lineups

New York Red Bulls (4-3-3): Ethan Horvath; Devin Padelford, Julian Bazan, Justin Che, Dylan Nealis; Mohammed Sofo, Adri Mehmeti, Ronald Donkor; Julian Hall, Cade Cowell, Cameron Harper.

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Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Sergio Reguilon, Micael, Casemiro, Gonzalo Lujan; Matias Galarza, David Ayala, Rodrigo De Paul; German Berterame, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

What time is the New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami match?

The match kicks off on Saturday, October 24, at 5:30 PM ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 5:30 PM

Central Time: 4:30 PM

Mountain Time: 3:30 PM

Pacific Time: 2:30 PM