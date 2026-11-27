After a strong 2025 MLS season, Inter Miami failed to bounce back against the Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup playoffs, bringing an abrupt end to its title aspirations. The early exit also dashed Lionel Messi‘s hopes of adding another trophy to his haul as he continues to be measured against Cristiano Ronaldo in their ongoing silverware race.

Following the setback for Inter Miami, Messi sits at just one title this year (2026 Campeones Cup), matching Ronaldo‘s current tally (2026 Saudi Pro League). However, Ronaldo still has a shot at adding another trophy in 2026, with the Saudi Super Cup still ahead.

Despite pushing hard to spark a comeback in the second leg, Messi couldn’t carry his side through and failed to net his 938th career goal in 2026, leaving him trailing Ronaldo in the race to 1,000.

Advertisement

As a result, Ronaldo remains ahead of Messi in 2026 goals and still has plenty of runway to pad his lead, with at least seven matches remaining to close in on the 1,000-goal milestone.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match.

Messi vs. Ronaldo: Career trophy breakdown

Lionel Messi is soccer’s most decorated player with 47 official team trophies (45 senior plus two youth/Olympic honors). He won 34 at Barcelona, three at Paris Saint-Germain, four at Inter Miami, and six with Argentina—}, highlighted by two Copa America titles and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has won 35 official senior team trophies (36 if counting the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup). His haul spans Manchester United (10), Real Madrid (16), Juventus (5), Al-Nassr (1), and Portugal (3), where he captured Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles.

Overall, Messi leads in total silverware (47–35), domestic league crowns (13–7), and Ballons d’Or (8–5). Ronaldo holds the edge on Europe’s biggest stage, leading 5–4 in UEFA Champions League titles and 4–3 in FIFA Club World Cups.

Key takeaways

Inter Miami exited the MLS Cup playoffs after losing to the Columbus Crew.

after losing to the Columbus Crew. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo each won one title in 2026.

in 2026. Lionel Messi holds 47 official team trophies compared to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 35 senior titles.