Inter Miami and Columbus Crew face a crucial Game 2 in the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One, with every result carrying major implications for their postseason hopes.

The 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs have taken an unexpected turn for Inter Miami, and Messi’s team now faces a defining moment in its postseason campaign. After a difficult opening against the Crew, the defending champions must respond.

Columbus Crew enters Game 2 with confidence after a dominant 3-0 victory over Miami in the series opener. Gonzalo Tapia’s early penalty and second goal, along with Taha Habroune’s finish, exposed the Herons’ defensive struggles.

With the teams meeting at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, the stakes are rising in this best-of-three series. The MLS playoff format leaves little room for error, and every moment could shape the path toward the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

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What happens if Inter Miami win vs. Columbus Crew today?

If Inter Miami defeat Columbus Crew in Game 2, they will force a decisive Game 3 in their 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One series. The best-of-three matchup would be tied at one win apiece, with the final game scheduled to take place at Nu Stadium in Miami on December 2.

Santiago Rodriguez #8 of Columbus Crew is challenged by Alexander Shaw #88 of Inter Miami (Source: JC Ruiz/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and the Herons are looking to bounce back after suffering a 3-0 defeat in Game 1 at Nu Stadium. Columbus took the lead through Gonzalo Tapia‘s penalty in the ninth minute, before Taha Habroune and Tapia added second-half goals.

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Inter Miami also finished the match with 10 players after Gonzalo Lujan was sent off in the 36th minute. A victory at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field would give Miami another opportunity to defend its MLS Cup title, but it would not guarantee qualification.

The series would return to Florida for a winner-takes-all Game 3, with the winner advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals against either the New England Revolution or Philadelphia Union.

What happens if Inter Miami draw vs. Columbus Crew today?

If Inter Miami and Columbus Crew are tied after 90 minutes, the match will go to a penalty shootout to determine the winner. There is no extra time in the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One best-of-three series, meaning the game cannot finish as a draw.

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If Miami win the shootout, they will force Game 3 and keep their postseason hopes alive. The series would be tied 1-1, with the decisive match scheduled at Nu Stadium on December 2.

However, if Columbus win the penalty shootout, the Crew will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The result would count as a victory for Columbus in the series, eliminating Inter Miami from the playoffs.

What happens if Inter Miami lose vs. Columbus Crew today?

If Inter Miami lose to Columbus Crew in Game 2, they will be eliminated from the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Crew would win the best-of-three series 2-0 and advance directly to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

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Columbus would move on to face the winner of the Round One series between the New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union, with the Conference Semifinals scheduled for December 5-6. Meanwhile, Miami’s title defense would come to an end after just two games in Round One.

The Crew already hold a significant advantage after their 3-0 win in Game 1, and they will have the home-field advantage at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Inter Miami must win to stay alive, while Columbus can secure its place in the next round with another victory.

Key takeaways

Columbus Crew beat Inter Miami 3-0 in Game 1 of MLS Cup Playoffs Round One.

in Game 1 of MLS Cup Playoffs Round One. An Inter Miami victory forces Game 3 at Nu Stadium in Miami on December 2.

at Nu Stadium in Miami on December 2. A Game 2 loss eliminates Inter Miami and sends Columbus Crew to the Conference Semifinals.