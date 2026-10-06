Why is Argentina playing against Benin in Lionel Messi’s farewell game?

The Argentina national team bids farewell to one of its biggest idols of recent years. Lionel Messi, who marked a before and after in the history of his country, plays for the last time in the iconic blue-and-white jersey, facing a lower-ranked opponent in Benin.

In fact, this is one of the reasons why the African side was chosen as the opponent for such a significant match. As a team ranked lower in the FIFA rankings, the idea was to face an opponent without the level of competitive demands that would come with playing against a European or South American powerhouse.

Although it is an official FIFA match, the idea is to give Messi the best possible send-off in a game with limited physical contact, helping protect the players’ well-being. In front of a massive crowd, the No.10 will receive the farewell he deserves.

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Benin’s FIFA ranking

The Benin national football team, nicknamed the Cheetahs, currently holds the 93rd position in the official FIFA World Ranking. Under the stewardship of Gernot Rohr, the squad is experiencing an encouraging period of momentum.

Gernot Rohr Benin’s head coach.

Following a round-of-16 finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Benin kicked off their 2027 AFCON qualification campaign on a positive note in late September 2026, securing a 1–1 draw away against Burkina Faso and a 2–1 home victory over Mauritania. Led by key attacking figures like Aiyegun Tosin and Junior Olaitan, the side continues to build competitive stability within CAF competition.

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Argentina wrap up their FIFA international window

Argentina close out their current October international window tonight in Buenos Aires. Prior to this fixture, the Albiceleste picked up back-to-back friendly victories, defeating Bolivia 4–0 and dominating Burkina Faso 7–0.

Following tonight’s action, the squad will disperse as players return to their respective clubs, with the next FIFA international match window scheduled for November 2026.

Key takeaways

Lionel Messi plays his final match for Argentina in a farewell game against Benin.

for Argentina in a farewell game against Benin. Benin currently holds the 93rd position in the official FIFA World Ranking.

in the official FIFA World Ranking. Argentina enter the match after securing a 7–0 friendly victory over Burkina Faso.