What is Benin’s current FIFA ranking for Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell game?

As Lionel Messi retires from the Argentina national team, Benin will be the opposite side trying to spoil the party.

Benin was the chosen opponent to bid farewell to Lionel Messi from Argentina. However, this is not a blockbuster match by any means, as the away side is ranked nowhere near the ‘Albiceleste‘.

Benin is ranked 89 in the FIFA rankings. Having said that, Benin has leveled up. The African team has improved four spots, overcoming teams like Bulgaria, Zambia, and Thailand. Even Benin’s goalkeeper has warned Lionel Messi that things won’t be easy for Argentina.

Just for contrast, Argentina is a juggernaut in the soccer world. The World Cup runner-ups are ranked two in the world according to FIFA. Hence, it’s a very disparaging encounter.

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Argentina wants this game to be Messi’s glorious farewell

Argentina has been known to not have tough international friendlies in quite a while. However, for this game, it was clear that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) want this game to be a party to say goodbye to their best player ever. There is a reason why Argentina is playing against Benin in Messi’s farewell.

The final chapter in a legendary @AFASeleccionEN career. 👏



Leo Messi puts on the no. 10 for the final time for Argentina tonight vs. Benin. pic.twitter.com/as5EVyyHFo — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 6, 2026

In fact, even the game prior to this was a tune-up for the squad to lift the spirits ahead of this game against Benin. Argentina recently beat Burkina Faso (ranked 62 in the world) very comfortably, by a 7-0 score.

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Benin is in decently good form ahead of game vs Argentina

Benin has won two, drawn two, and lost just once in their five most recent games. Those games, however, came against weak competition, being Guinea, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania. The one loss was actually a lob-sided defeat, falling to Togo 5-1.

Key Takeaways