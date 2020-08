Lanzan un microparche para TeamFight Tactics con importantes cambios en los Mecha

We've micropatched in a nerf to the base Mech:



⚡️��Mech Health: 2200+50% of Pilots' -> 1500+65% of Pilots'

⚡️��Mech Attack Damage: 160+50% of Pilots' -> 100+65% of Pilots'



This change is now live, notes will be updated soon. pic.twitter.com/gZwsrXYiaZ