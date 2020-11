Pokémon Espada y Escudo superan las 19 millones de unidades vendidas en Switch

New Nintendo earnings release



- Switch sold 6.85m during the last quarter, pushing total HW sales to 68.3m units worldwide

- Animal Crossing has reached 26.04m sold copies (!)

- SM3DA has sold 5.21m units as of September 30

- Paper Mario at 2.82m units