Como Michael Jordan y Jerry West: Donovan Mitchell hace historia en primeros dos juegos de playoffs en la NBA

Donovan Mitchell has 87 points and 15 assists through 2 games this postseason.



The only other players to reach 80+ PTS and 15+ AST through the first 2 games of a postseason are Jerry West (101 PTS, 17 AST in 1965) and Michael Jordan (80 PTS, 15 AST in 1995). (@EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/YX3vg2eYwX