Cam Newton y su contrato con New England Patriots: "no se trata de dinero, se trata de respeto"

.@CameronNewton through two games:



⬜️ 45/63

⬜️ 71.4 completion %

⬜️ 5 total touchdowns

⬜️ 674 total yards

⬜️ 1 turnover

⬜️ Most passing yards in a game since 2011

⬜️ Set Edelman’s high for rec. yards in a game



He’s back. @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/KN5KXmNa75