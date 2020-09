Que canal transmite Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers por MLB

In honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, the Dodgers teamed up with @UCLAHealth to give pediatric osteosarcoma patient Juan Torres a virtual behind-the-scenes tour of Dodger Stadium. His tour guide? @ClaytonKersh22.



Read more about Juan’s story: https://t.co/EGPS5mqJYT pic.twitter.com/gSpMUKZcTQ