Tiembla la NBA: Luka Doncic cumplió 22 y ya destruye los tabloncillos ¿Próximo LeBron?

Happy 22nd Birthday @luka7doncic ��



In @NBA history, prior to turning 22 years old, Dončić is:



» 1st in triple-doubles (32)

» 1st in 35-pt TPL-DBLs (10), 30-pt TPL-DBLs (16) and 20-pt TPL-DBLs (29)

» T-1st in 40-pt/10-ast games (7) and 40-pt TPL-DBLs (2)

» 1st in 3FGM (419) pic.twitter.com/qqFE9ZoNUr