Tres meses después: Tottenham Hotspur toma decisión con Alex Morgan

We can confirm that @alexmorgan13 will be returning to the United States in the new year after the conclusion of the first half of the @BarclaysFAWSL season.



Everyone at the Club wishes Alex well in the next stage of her career.



