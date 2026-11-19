Momentum is building for catcher Carson Kelly to join the New York Yankees next season, per a report noting an Austin Wells setback.

One of the top offseason names linked to the New York Yankees is Carson Kelly. The veteran catcher is exploring his options in free agency after spending the 2026 season with the Chicago Cubs, and while New York has emerged as a suitor, the club reportedly faces a significant hurdle in landing him.

Despite encouraging signs pointing toward a potential fit in the Bronx, the Yankees must first navigate their current catching situation with Austin Wells, as The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal noted that Kelly’s potential role could clash with the incumbent backstop.

According to Rosenthal, Kelly is not looking to settle into a strict backup role, meaning New York would need to clarify how playing time will be divided with Wells before pushing further in negotiations.

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While the Yankees are also weighing other offseason targets like Randy Arozarena, all eyes remain on what they decide with Kelly, who is coming off a standout 2026 campaign with Chicago.

Carson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs at bat.

How the Yankees can solve the catching dilemma with Kelly and Wells

Bringing Kelly into the Bronx solves New York’s catching headache with a clean platoon. Wells has struggled against left-handed pitching (.578 career OPS vs. .727 against righties), while Kelly mashed southpaws to an .871 OPS in 2026. Letting the right-handed Kelly face lefties while keeping Wells lined up against righties allows Aaron Boone to shield both hitters from their biggest weaknesses.

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A Kelly-Wells tandem also protects Wells’ health and bat. A lack of reliable depth forced New York to lean heavily on Wells late in 2026, even after he missed time in June with cervical headaches from foul tips. Sharing the workload with a proven starter keeps Wells’ legs fresh and prevents late-season fatigue.

Defensively, New York avoids any drop-off when Wells sits. Wells ranked fifth in the majors in Statcast framing in 2026, while Kelly brings sharp game-calling and strike-zone awareness after winning 69% of his ABS challenges last season. Rather than creating a logjam, the two give the Yankees an everyday defensive floor behind the plate.

What Kelly brings to the Bronx Bombers

Coming off a strong two-year run with the Cubs, the 32-year-old Kelly gives New York a dependable veteran bat on a reasonable deal. He hit .258/.336/.376 with 10 homers and 58 RBIs across 120 games in 2026, offering disciplined at-bats and legitimate pop from the bottom of the order instead of the stopgap production New York settled for last year.

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Behind the dish, Kelly adds 11 years of big-league experience and postseason poise to a win-now pitching staff. Having handled rotations across five clubs, he knows how to navigate high-leverage AL East innings, making him an ideal low-risk 1B option who upgrades the roster without blocking the Yankees’ young core.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees emerged as a suitor for free-agent catcher Carson Kelly.

for free-agent catcher Carson Kelly. Carson Kelly is reportedly not looking to settle into a strict backup role behind Austin Wells.

into a strict backup role behind Austin Wells. Carson Kelly hit .258/.336/.376 with 10 homers and 58 RBIs across 120 games in 2026.