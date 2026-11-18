Offseason rumors around the New York Yankees continue to swirl, with Teruaki Sato emerging as a target despite Alec Bohm buzz.

Expectations are high for the New York Yankees as they look to bolster their roster this offseason. Aiming to bounce back from a disappointing finish to the 2026 MLB campaign, New York is among the clubs targeting talent from Japan, with Teruaki Sato emerging as one of their top options.

Although the Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as a potential frontrunner for Sato, a report from MLB insider Mark Feinsand indicates that the Japanese standout is the Yankees’ top priority at third base, as their interest in Alec Bohm has reportedly cooled.

There are several factors to weigh between Bohm and Sato, as the Japanese slugger is pushing to make the jump to the majors following a stellar NPB season. Meanwhile, New York is also reportedly in the mix for 18-year-old Japanese pitching sensation Shoki Oda.

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In addition, several other outfield and roster targets have emerged for the Yankees this winter, including Seiya Suzuki, Teoscar Hernandez, and Tyrone Taylor, leaving uncertainty regarding Cody Bellinger and his role in the team, in case that any of those names arrives to the Bronx.

Teruaki Sato #7 of Team Japan celebrates.

Sato or Bohm? Breaking down the Yankees’ Third-Base options

Sato is the clear choice over Bohm at third base thanks to his massive power ceiling, superior defense, and prime age. While Bohm offers seven seasons of MLB experience, his production dipped in 2026—whereas Sato, posted by the Hanshin Tigers after winning the NPB Triple Crown, brings franchise-altering upside.

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At the plate, the two represent contrasting offensive profiles. Bohm is a right-handed contact hitter who rarely strikes out (88 Ks in 2026) but offers modest corner power (.249 AVG, 15 HR, .698 OPS). Conversely, Sato is a left-handed slugger who crushed 39 home runs with 106 RBIs and a .991 OPS in 2026, trading higher strikeout totals (164 Ks) for game-changing pop.

Defensively, Sato holds a significant edge in athleticism and versatility. Bohm’s limited range (-9 Fielding Run Value in 2026) frequently pushes him toward first base or DH, while the 27-year-old Sato—an NPB Golden Glove winner—possesses the mobility to anchor the hot corner or cover the corner outfield.

Key takeaways

Teruaki Sato is the New York Yankees’ top priority at third base, Mark Feinsand reported.

top priority at third base, Mark Feinsand reported. The New York Yankees are also in the mix for 18-year-old Japanese pitcher Shoki Oda.

in the mix for 18-year-old Japanese pitcher Shoki Oda. Teruaki Sato crushed 39 home runs with 106 RBIs and a .991 OPS in 2026.

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