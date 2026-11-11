Alongside Corey Seager, NY Yankees reportedly eyeing former Cubs catcher Carson Kelly

With a World Series title as their singular focus for 2027, the New York Yankees are aggressively exploring roster upgrades, with Carson Kelly and Corey Seager emerging as potential targets.

Beyond reports linking the New York Yankees to Texas Rangers superstar Corey Seager using Ryan Weathers and Anthony Volpe as trade chips, another rumor has surfaced connecting the Bronx Bombers to former Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed the Yankees‘ interest in Seager while reporting that Kelly is also firmly on their radar, noting “extremely active” discussions between the two sides.

In tandem with that interest, roster ripple effects tied to Cody Bellinger could push New York to pursue outfield bats such as Seiya Suzuki, Tyrone Taylor, or Teoscar Hernandez, an aggressive pivot that would significantly reshape the outfield depth chart.

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Adding to the flurry of winter rumors, general manager Brian Cashman offered a cryptic assessment regarding Shoki Oda, one of two Japanese standouts linked to the Yankees in early offseason speculation.

Carson Kelly has been one of the more productive right-handed catchers in MLB over the last two seasons.



He's a free agent this winter, should the Yankees sign him to pair with Austin Wells?



.258 AVG | 103 wRC+ | 1.6 WAR | 10 HR | .713 OPS pic.twitter.com/yQmPzRbPz7 — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) November 8, 2026

What Seager and Kelly would bring to the Yankees

Seager provides an elite left-handed bat tailor-made for Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch. His disciplined, low-strikeout profile offers ideal protection for Aaron Judge, alongside defensive versatility at either shortstop or third base.

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On the mound, Kelly offers durable, deep-game innings bolstered by pinpoint command and a polished five-pitch mix. Slotting alongside Gerrit Cole, he would stabilize the starting rotation and ease the burden on the bullpen across a 162-game grind.

Both players bring battle-tested postseason pedigrees—anchored by Seager’s two World Series MVP awards and Kelly’s October track record—giving New York a far more resilient, playoff-ready roster.

Key takeaways

Rumors surfaced connecting the New York Yankees to former Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly.

to former Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly. Jon Heyman reported extremely active discussions between the New York Yankees and Carson Kelly.

between the New York Yankees and Carson Kelly. Corey Seager brings two World Series MVP awards and a tested postseason pedigree.

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