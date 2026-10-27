Phillies announce multiple coaching staff additions under Don Mattingly

The Philadelphia Phillies are revamping their coaching staff ahead of next season, naming Don Mattingly the club's new manager.

With an eye toward next season and freshly committed to Don Mattingly on a two-year deal as manager, the Philadelphia Phillies rounded out his coaching staff on Tuesday with three key offensive additions.

The Phillies officially hired Peter Fatse as hitting coach and Joe Cronin as assistant hitting coach, while Edwar Gonzalez will return as an assistant hitting coach, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.

The revamped trio will be tasked with revitalizing a lineup that faltered down the stretch, aiming to sharpen plate discipline, maximize run production, and steer Philadelphia back into deep postseason contention.

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Alongside the hitting staff additions, the Phillies also confirmed the hiring of former New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, bringing him aboard in a senior advisory role on Mattingly’s staff for the upcoming campaign.

Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies.

How Mattingly can maximize his new hitting trio

With Fatse stepping in as the lead voice alongside Cronin and Gonzalez, Mattingly’s primary directive will be establishing a cohesive offensive philosophy from day one of spring training.

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By prioritizing clear communication on approach, pitch selection, and situational execution, Mattingly can ensure the staff delivers a singular, unified message rather than bogging hitters down with conflicting guidance.

Operationally, Mattingly has an opportunity to delegate distinct roles to suit each coach’s strengths. Fatse can quarterback game planning, mechanical adjustments, and daily matchup prep, leaving Cronin and Gonzalez to direct hands-on cage work, track advanced swing metrics, and oversee pregame routines.

Gonzalez’s familiarity with the roster provides crucial continuity, giving Mattingly an in-house bridge to help Fatse and Cronin rapidly decipher the clubhouse dynamics and individual tendencies of the Phillies’ core bats.

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Key takeaways

The Philadelphia Phillies hired Peter Fatse as hitting coach alongside Joe Cronin and Edwar Gonzalez.

alongside Joe Cronin and Edwar Gonzalez. Don Mattingly was named manager of the Philadelphia Phillies for the next two years.

of the Philadelphia Phillies for the next two years. Former New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was hired to the Philadelphia Phillies coaching staff.