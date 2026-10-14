NY Yankees, Phillies among potential suitors for Mariners’ Randy Arozarena

Ahead of the MLB offseason, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are making waves, with reports linking both clubs among suitors for Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena ahead of the 2027 season.

With their seasons ending prematurely, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are already shifting their focus toward the offseason, and a potential major roster addition. According to recent reports, both powerhouse franchises could target Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena in free agency.

Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports that the Yankees and Phillies are among the top suitors expected to pursue Arozarena this winter. With the All-Star outfielder set to command a lucrative contract on the open market, Seattle may be unwilling to match the high price tag required to re-sign him.

Along with New York and Philadelphia, Divish noted that the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Chicago Cubs are also monitoring the market and could make a run at the Mariners star.

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As the Phillies reportedly prepare to finalize Don Mattingly’s managerial contract for the upcoming seasons, anticipation is building over where Arozarena will land. Meanwhile, the Yankees may face a roster and organizational shakeup, with fans voicing frustration over the future of manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman heading into the 2027 MLB campaign.

LEADOFF HOMER ➡️ WALK-OFF HOMER RANDY AROZARENA WINS IT FOR THE @MARINERS! https://t.co/iCYCRYwo4u — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2026

Arozarena’s potential impact for prospective suitors

Despite a disappointing overall season for the Mariners, Arozarena stood out as a premier offensive anchor. He paced the American League with a career-high 113 runs scored, pairing that mark with 161 hits, 26 home runs, and an impressive .281/.381/.484 slash line (.865 OPS).

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Should he land in New York, Boston, Chicago, or Philadelphia, Arozarena would immediately elevate any lineup as a dynamic offensive weapon. However, potential suitors must weigh his elite bat against his defensive limitations, as advanced metrics graded him as a below-average to replacement-level defender in left field.

If any of the interested clubs decide to pull the trigger, MLB insiders project Arozarena could land a three-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) between $18 million and $22 million.

Key takeaways

Randy Arozarena is expected to be pursued by the Yankees and Phillies in free agency.

is expected to be pursued by the Yankees and Phillies in free agency. Boston, the New York Mets, and Chicago are also monitoring Arozarena’s free agency market .

. MLB insiders project Arozarena could command a three-year contract worth $18 million to $22 million annually.

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