Phillies hire former NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza for 2027 season in a new role

With the Philadelphia Phillies turning their focus to next season following the conclusion of their regular-season campaign, the front office has appointed former New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to a new role within the organization for 2027.

In the MLB, midseason managerial firings are a rarity, but after a downward spiral during the 2026 campaign, the New York Mets parted ways with Carlos Mendoza. While many assumed Mendoza’s story in the division was paused, the rival Philadelphia Phillies made a swift move to bring the former skipper back to the NL East for 2027.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that the club has hired Mendoza as its new third base and infield coach, as first cited by SNY.

The move marks the start of a coaching staff overhaul in Philadelphia following a disappointing postseason exit. With buzz building around the potential hiring of Don Mattingly as the Phillies’ next manager, a ripple effect of key roster decisions is expected to follow.

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Among those pressing decisions is addressing impending free agents—including left-hander Luis Arraez—alongside evaluating several underperforming veterans on the 2026 roster.

Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets looks on.

Mendoza’s experience as third base coach

Before taking the top job in Queens, Mendoza spent 15 years building a reputation across Major League organizations as an elite infield coordinator and bench strategist. His coaching foundation was forged in player development, spending nearly a decade in the New York Yankees farm system as a roving defensive instructor and minor league manager.

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That minor league success propelled him to the Bronx, where he served on the Yankees’ Major League staff from 2018 through 2023 as a quality control coach, infield instructor, and ultimately as Aaron Boone’s bench coach for four seasons.

Throughout his time in New York, Mendoza was directly responsible for designing daily infield routines, crafting positioning strategies, and managing in-game defensive alignments, earning league-wide respect for his tactical preparation.

Why did the Mets let Mendoza leave?

Mendoza took over as manager of the Mets prior to the 2024 season, immediately making a splash by leading the club to an unexpected NLCS run. However, after a regression during the 2025 season and a slow start in 2026, New York decided to move in a different direction midyear.

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By bringing Mendoza aboard, the Phillies land a proven baseball mind with a deep divisional track record. His primary focus in Philadelphia will be sharpening the team’s infield defense and overseeing third-base coaching duties.

Key takeaways

Carlos Mendoza was hired by the Philadelphia Phillies as third base and infield coach.

was hired by the Philadelphia Phillies as third base and infield coach. Don Mattingly is expected to be announced as Philadelphia’s new manager .

. Mendoza served as Aaron Boone’s bench coach for four seasons with the Yankees.