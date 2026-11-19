The New York Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter has a chip on his shoulder to become "the greatest ever."

New York Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter delivered a fiery response to outside critics questioning his quiet sack totals this season. Despite going four consecutive games without bringing down a quarterback, the second-year star refused to back down from lofty expectations.

“I hear everything. This is New York. This is not somewhere you can hide from the noise,” Carter told Darryl Slater of North Jersey. “I’m going to be the greatest ever, so I embrace everything and definitely use it as motivation.”

John Harbaugh reaffirmed his confidence in Abdul Carter as the NY Giants pass rusher has struggled with sacks. Now, Carter has raised the stakes himself ahead of Sunday’s Week 11 home clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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Carter has ways to go to become the greatest ever

Declaring future GOAT status carries massive expectations when the box score still shows limited finishing production. Selected third overall in 2025, Carter has just 2.0 sacks across nine games this year and 6.0 sacks across 26 NFL appearances.

Abdul Carter may only have two sacks so far this season, but his impact is still being felt.



🎥 @BrandonLondonTV takes a look at the film –> https://t.co/Ja4kD7Hl1W pic.twitter.com/G4YquzvENg — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 18, 2026

Legendary franchise pass rushers like Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan built Hall of Fame resumes by consistently closing plays. Until Carter turns near-misses into drive-ending takedowns, bold promises will continue inviting scrutiny.

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Carter has potential to become a game-wrecker

Still, underlying film and advanced metrics explain why coaches remain optimistic about Carter’s ceiling. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranks fourth among 111 qualified edge defenders with an 84.9 pass-rush grade and 28 total pressures.

With Brian Burns sidelined by a torn ACL, offensive lines constantly slide extra blockers toward Carter. Once he develops stronger counter moves to defeat double teams, his elite first-step burst can legitimately dominate games.

Key takeaways

Abdul Carter declared “I’m going to be the greatest ever” in response to outside critics.

in response to outside critics. Abdul Carter owns 2.0 sacks across nine games this season and 6.0 sacks in his career.

this season and 6.0 sacks in his career. Pro Football Focus ranks Abdul Carter fourth among edge defenders with 28 total pressures.