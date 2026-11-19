John Harbaugh stays calm and trusts New York Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter will get his sacks numbers up.

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh publicly backed star outside linebacker Abdul Carter on Wednesday despite a quiet stretch in the sack column. Selected third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the pass-rusher has gone four consecutive games without bringing down an opposing quarterback.

“He’s a disruptive guy. I promise you they’re accounting for him, and the sacks are just going to come,” Harbaugh told reporters. “He’s a game changer, game wrecker, and I think there’s going to be a lot of game wrecks in his future.”

Earlier reports revealed how Abdul Carter warned the Jaguars, 49ers, Seahawks, and Lions as the NY Giants want ‘the smoke‘ for their upcoming 2026 NFL schedule. Backing up his bold talk will require turning relentless backfield pressure into drive-ending takedowns.

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Carter’s 2026 stats

Carter has started all nine games for New York this season while logging 2.0 sacks and 22 combined tackles. He has also recorded seven solo stops, 15 assists, three tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and one forced fumble.

The Giants have full confidence in Abdul Carter despite his lack of sacks this season @Connor_J_Hughes pic.twitter.com/EJJhMedIKP — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) November 18, 2026

His lone sacks came back in Week 2 vs Los Angeles Rams and Week 5 on the road vs Washington. Across 26 career regular-season appearances, the 23-year-old defender has accumulated 6.0 sacks, 65 tackles, 31 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles.

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NY Giants pass rush needs Carter to be dominant

With fellow edge rusher Brian Burns sidelined for the season by a torn ACL, opposing offenses have aggressively double-teamed Carter. Nevertheless, New York desperately needs its premier defensive cornerstone to defeat extra blockers and close out plays.

Starting Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 5-3-1 Giants enter an unforgiving gauntlet against elite NFC and AFC offenses. If New York plans to protect its NFC East lead, Carter must convert his high pressure rate into sacks.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh publicly backed Abdul Carter despite a four-game sack drought for New York.

despite a four-game sack drought for New York. Abdul Carter has logged 2.0 sacks and 22 combined tackles across nine games this season.

across nine games this season. Opposing offenses have aggressively double-teamed Abdul Carter with Brian Burns sidelined by a torn ACL.