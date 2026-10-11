Ayra Starr’s profile: Who is the halftime show star at Jaguars vs. Eagles in the 2026 NFL London game?

Ayra Starr is bringing her global music appeal to the Jaguars vs. Eagles NFL London game in 2026. The Nigerian star has a rising career and a story that makes her halftime show one to watch.

Ayra Starr is bringing Afrobeats to the NFL spotlight as the headliner of the halftime show at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in London. The Nigerian singer will take the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

She rose to international fame with “Rush”, a hit that helped establish her as one of the leading voices in the Afrobeats movement. Her sound blends it with Afropop and R&B, while her bold style has also made her a recognizable figure.

In August 2026, she released her third studio album, Starrgirl, featuring collaborations with ZAYN, Leon Thomas and Wizkid. Her NFL appearance offers another opportunity to introduce her music to a broad international audience.

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Who is Ayra Starr? Age, real name and nationality

Ayra Starr is a Nigerian singer and songwriter whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe. Born in Cotonou, Benin, she grew up between Cotonou and Lagos, Nigeria, and became one of the leading international voices in Afrobeats, blending the genre with Afropop and R&B.

Ayra Starr speaks onstage during the 2026 Teen Vogue Fest (Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for 2026 Teen Vogue Fest)

As of October 2026, she is 24 years old. She grew up in a music-loving family and began co-writing songs with her brother Dami when she was around 10. Those early experiences helped shape her musical identity before she launched her professional career.

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She first attracted widespread attention with her self-titled EP in 2021 and went on to release albums including 19 & Dangerous in 2021, The Year I Turned 21 in 2024 and Starrgirl in August 2026.

How did Ayra Starr become famous?

Ayra Starr rose to fame in 2021 after signing with Mavin Records and releasing her self-titled debut EP, which featured the breakout single “Away”. Record producer and Mavin founder Don Jazzy discovered her through social media and signed her, helping launch her career.

Later that year, she released her debut studio album, 19 & Dangerous. Its single “Bloody Samaritan” became another major hit and helped establish her as a rising star in Nigerian music.

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Her international profile grew further with “Rush”, released in 2022. The song reached audiences well beyond Nigeria, earned her first Grammy nomination and became her best-known global hit. The Recording Academy later nominated her again for “Gimme Dat,” her collaboration with Wizkid.

She continued to expand her reach with The Year I Turned 21 in 2024 and Starrgirl in 2026. Her catalog and collaborations have helped her reach listeners across Afrobeats, pop and R&B.

What are Ayra Starr’s most popular songs?

Some of Ayra Starr’s best-known songs include “Rush”, “Bloody Samaritan”, “Away”, “Commas” and more. Her catalog spans Afrobeats, Afropop and R&B, with releases that helped her build an audience in Nigeria and internationally.

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Among her standout tracks are:

Away (2021): The breakout single from her self-titled debut EP that introduced her to a wider audience.

Bloody Samaritan (2021): One of the defining songs from her debut album, 19 & Dangerous.

Rush (2022): Her international breakthrough and the song that earned her first Grammy nomination.

Commas (2024): A single from the period leading up to her second studio album, The Year I Turned 21.

Last Heartbreak Song (2024): A collaboration with American singer Giveon featured on The Year I Turned 21.

Hot Body (2025): One of her subsequent releases as she continued to expand her sound.

Gimme Dat (2025): A collaboration with Wizkid that received a Grammy nomination.

Heaven Baby (2026): A track featuring ZAYN from her third studio album, Starrgirl.

Has Ayra Starr won a Grammy Award?

No, Ayra Starr has not won a Grammy Award as of October 2026, but she has received two nominations. Both came in the Best African Music Performance category: one for “Rush” at the 2024 Grammy Awards and another for “Gimme Dat”, featuring Wizkid, at the 2026 ceremony.

Her first nomination for “Rush” came as the Recording Academy introduced the Best African Music Performance category. The song helped raise her profile internationally and made her one of the Nigerian artists recognized in the category’s early years.

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Her second nomination recognized “Gimme Dat”, extending her Grammy presence beyond her solo work. Although she has yet to win the award, she has also received recognition from other major music organizations, including the BET Awards and the MOBO Awards.