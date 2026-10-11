Ayra Starr’s Jaguars vs Eagles setlist: Every song performed at halftime of 2026 NFL London game

Ayra Starr brought her Afrobeats sound to the Jaguars vs. Eagles 2026 NFL London Game, adding a global music touch to the Week 5 matchup. Her halftime performance put the spotlight on a setlist fans won’t want to miss.

Ayra Starr took center stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2026 NFL London Game. The Nigerian singer brought Afrobeats to the international football stage.

The show also gave fans a chance to hear music from her growing catalog, including a track from her latest album, Starrgirl, released in August 2026. Her appearance added a musical highlight to the NFL’s London showcase.

Her third studio album and features collaborations with artists including ZAYN, Leon Thomas and Wizkid. She said she was excited to bring the project to the NFL’s global stage, making the album a natural focus for anticipation.

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What song did Ayra Starr perform at the Jaguars vs. Eagles halftime show?

Ayra Starr opened her setlist with “Heaven Baby” during the halftime show of the Jaguars vs. Eagles game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Nigerian singer brought her Afrobeats sound to the NFL’s international stage.

Ayra Starr performs durinng the 2026 Teen Vogue Fest (Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for 2026 Teen Vogue Fest)

The performance added a musical highlight to the Week 5 matchup, giving fans in London a chance to see one of the biggest rising stars perform during an NFL game. Her full setlist included:

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