The Eagles and Cowboys renew their Thanksgiving rivalry in a Week 12 showdown, but Philadelphia faces a major question surrounding Jalen Hurts that could change the stakes of this NFC East clash.

The Thanksgiving rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys is always one of the NFL’s biggest attractions, but the 2026 edition comes with a major storyline surrounding Philadelphia’s quarterback situation.

With the NFC East rivals set to meet at AT&T Stadium in Week 12, the attention is on how the Eagles will approach one of their most important games of the season without their usual leader under center.

Jalen Hurts has been a central figure in Philadelphia’s success, and his absence has forced the team to adjust its plans at the most demanding point of the schedule. The quarterback’s health has become a major concern.

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What injury does Jalen Hurts have?

Jalen Hurts is sidelined with a superficial blood clot in his calf and is on injured reserve, making him unavailable for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles (Source: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The condition was discovered after he sought medical attention for his calf, which had been cleated during Philadelphia’s Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Philadelphia placed him on injured reserve on October 17.

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The move guaranteed he would miss at least four games, although the situation has extended beyond that initial period. His absence has been a major setback for the Eagles, who will face Dallas without their starting quarterback.

Who will replace Jalen Hurts against the Cowboys?

Joe Milton III is expected to start at quarterback for the Eagles against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, with Tanner McKee serving as his backup. Milton has taken over the starting role in Philadelphia.

He joined the Eagles after being signed off the Cowboys’ practice squad in October. The former Dallas QB has since earned the starting job in Philadelphia, giving the Eagles a familiar face to lead their offense against his former team.

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McKee remains the next option on the depth chart. He was listed with a rib injury earlier in the week but was a full participant in the Eagles’ Tuesday walkthrough, putting him in position to serve as Milton’s primary backup on Thanksgiving.

Key takeaways