The Cowboys and Eagles meet in a pivotal NFC East showdown in Week 12, with playoff implications looming. Dallas and Philadelphia could face very different paths depending on the outcome at AT&T Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are set for a Thanksgiving showdown that could reshape the NFC East race. Both teams are looking to build momentum at a crucial point in the 2026 NFL season.

Brian Schottenheimer‘s team enters Week 12 at 5-6 after an explosive 51-30 victory over the Titans, while Nick Sirianni‘s side is coming off a narrow 19-16 win against the Steelers. The Cowboys have found their offensive rhythm.

With the New York Giants leading the division at 6-3-1, every result carries added weight for Dallas and Philadelphia. The Thanksgiving clash could bring major changes to the NFC East standings, making the possible scenarios intriguing.

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What happens to the Cowboys if they lose to the Eagles?

If the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, they will fall to 5-7 and suffer another setback in their pursuit of the NFC East title and a potential playoff berth. They would also drop to a 2-2 record in divisional games.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Cowboys enter Thanksgiving at 5-6 after an impressive 51-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans. However, they remain outside the NFC playoff picture, sitting 10th in the conference standings.

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A loss to Philadelphia would leave Dallas with five games remaining and little room for error in the final stretch of the regular season. Dallas would not be eliminated from the postseason race with a defeat.

According to Pro Football Network’s Week 12 playoff scenarios, they cannot clinch or be eliminated from anything during this week’s game. Still, their playoff chances entering the matchup were estimated at 8.4%, while their odds of winning the NFC East stood at 7.3%.

What happens to the Cowboys if they beat the Eagles?

If the Cowboys beat the Eagles, they will improve to 6-6, earn their first consecutive wins of the 2026 season and strengthen their position in the NFC East race. They would also improve to 3-1 in divisional games.

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A victory would give Dallas a valuable divisional win against Philadelphia, which currently sits at 3-7 and is 1-3 against NFC East opponents. They would move further ahead of the Eagles in the standings and could narrow the gap on New York, depending on the Giants’ result against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

The Cowboys would still need help from other teams to make a serious playoff push. The Giants currently lead the division at 6-3-1, while the Commanders are 4-5-1. Dallas would also need to make up ground in the NFC wild-card race, where the Packers, Seahawks and Rams are ahead of them.

What happens if the Cowboys and Eagles tie?

If the Cowboys and Eagles tie after overtime, Dallas will move to 5-6-1 and Philadelphia will fall to 3-7-1, leaving the Cowboys with a half-game improvement in their standings percentage rather than a full win. They would remain ahead of Philadelphia in the NFC East, but the tie would not provide the same boost as a victory.

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A tie would also leave Dallas with a 2-1-1 divisional record. The Cowboys would avoid a loss against a direct NFC East rival, but they would miss the opportunity to reach .500 and gain momentum after their win over Tennessee.

The result would keep both teams mathematically alive in the playoff race, although Philadelphia’s chances are significantly slimmer. The Eagles entered Week 12 with just a 0.2% chance of reaching the postseason, while Dallas had a better—but still difficult—path to the playoffs.

Key takeaways

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 12 at 5-6 following a 51-30 win over Tennessee.

following a 51-30 win over Tennessee. The New York Giants lead the NFC East at 6-3-1 ahead of Dallas and Philadelphia.

ahead of Dallas and Philadelphia. A victory against the Philadelphia Eagles gives Dallas its first consecutive wins of 2026.