Cam Skattebo confirms NY Giants might cut him after Najee Harris was released

Cam Skattebo is aware that his job with the Giants could be at risk.

Cam Skattebo is having a tough time in his second season as a New York Giants player. Following a crucial overtime fumble in the Week 6 tie against the Commanders, John Harbaugh made the decision to ‘virtually’ bench him in last Sunday’s game against the Saints.

The uncertainty at the running back position for the Giants has led to major roster shakeups. Najee Harris was cut, trade rumors surrounding Jonathan Taylor have intensified, and nobody knows for sure who the team’s true RB1 is.

Faced with this situation, Cam Skattebo admitted that nobody’s job is safe in a world as ever-changing as the NFL. The first test for the former Arizona State star will be against the Houston Texans.

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Will the Giants cut Cam Skattebo?

For the time being, the Giants have no plans to cut Cam Skattebo. However, cutting Najee Harris served as a clear message to Skattebo that he could be next if he fails to produce and clean up his turnover issues.

“I got taught a lesson. I had to kind of step back and look at it. Just figure out why and what was happening. Came to practice. Corrected those things. Worked on them and I’m ready to go out there and play some ball.”

Skattebo admitted that he cannot keep constantly losing the ball, especially in clutch moments like overtime against the Commanders. Because of that, he is ready to get better. “At the end of the day, I’ve got to take care of the ball. I’ve done it my whole life. It’s as simple as that. Take care of the ball, and you’ll be just fine.”

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Who did the Giants release?

The Giants recently released Najee Harris due to his low production and also as a result of a controversial comment in which he complained about a lack of touches within Matt Nagy’s offense. For Skattebo, that serves as a wake-up call for all the running backs.

“Nobody’s safe. It’s simple. If we’re not performing, we understand there’s a possibility of not being here. If I don’t perform, I know there’s a possibility of me not being here. So, we continue to work. We know where we’re at.”

Key takeaways

Cam Skattebo admitted that the Giants could cut him.

admitted that the Giants could cut him. Due to turnovers and a lack of production, there is a lot of uncertainty at the running back position.

As a result, Najee Harris was cut this week.