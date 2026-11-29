The New York Giants face a crucial Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, with major implications for their season outlook. The result could reshape their position as the 2026 NFL campaign enters a decisive stretch.

The New York Giants enter Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season with an opportunity to strengthen their position in the NFC playoff race, but their upcoming road test against the Indianapolis Colts carries plenty of weight.

John Harbaugh‘s team has put together a 6-3-1 record and currently sits atop the NFC East, making every result increasingly important as the regular season approaches its final stretch.

New York arrives in Indianapolis after an important 23-18 victory over the Jaguars in Week 11, while the Colts are coming off a difficult 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. Indianapolis has struggled recently, losing six of its last seven games.

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What happens if the New York Giants beat the Colts in Week 12?

If the New York Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts, they would improve to 7-3-1 and strengthen their position at the top of the NFC East standings. A victory would give John Harbaugh’s team another important step.

J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

NY enters Week 12 with a 6-3-1 record and controls its own destiny in the division. According to Pro Football Network’s updated playoff scenarios, they had an 82% chance of reaching the postseason and an 81% chance of winning the NFC East.

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Another important factor is the schedule ahead. After facing Indianapolis, the Giants will have to deal with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14, two challenging opponents in the NFC playoff picture.

What happens if the Giants lose to the Colts today?

If the Giants lose to the Colts, they would fall to 6-4-1, missing an opportunity to extend their lead in the NFC East and potentially giving their division rivals more room to catch up. However, a defeat would not eliminate New York from playoff contention or put its postseason hopes in immediate danger.

They would remain in first place in the division based on their current position, but the result would make the upcoming games against San Francisco and Seattle even more important. Dallas, Washington and Philadelphia are all competing for ground in the NFC East.

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They cannot be eliminated from playoff contention this week, regardless of the outcome against Indianapolis. The earliest they could mathematically be eliminated is Week 16, while their earliest opportunity to clinch a postseason berth is Week 14.

What happens if the Giants tie against the Colts?

If the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts are tied after regulation, the game goes to overtime, where both teams get an opportunity to possess the ball.

Under the NFL’s 2026 regular-season rules, overtime lasts a maximum of 10 minutes, and if neither team finishes ahead when the clock expires, the matchup officially ends in a tie.

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The rules changed ahead of the 2025 season, guaranteeing both teams an opportunity to possess the ball during overtime, even if the team receiving the opening kickoff scores a touchdown. The exception is a safety by the kicking team during the opponent’s initial possession, which immediately ends the game.

In that scenario, the Giants would finish the game with a 6-3-2 record, receiving half a win and half a loss for standings purposes. They would remain in the NFC East race, but miss an opportunity to strengthen their position in the division and the conference playoff picture.

Key takeaways

New York Giants hold a 6-3-1 record atop the NFC East entering Week 12.

atop the NFC East entering Week 12. New York Giants have an 82% chance of reaching the postseason entering Week 12.

entering Week 12. The earliest New York Giants can clinch a postseason berth is Week 14.