Is Tank Dell playing today for Texans vs NY Giants in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season?

Ahead of Week 7, when the Houston Texans face the New York Giants, DeMeco Ryans revealed that Tank Dell is available to officially return to action.

One of the biggest stories in the NFL over the past few days was DeMeco Ryans’ announcement regarding Tank Dell’s long-awaited return after several months on the sidelines due to injury. The wide receiver has been activated to the Houston Texans’ active roster, making him available for the matchup against the New York Giants if his head coach decides to play him.

“It’s a good problem to have. I know a lot of people probably want a lot of the guys we have on our team right now,” Ryans revealed to the press regarding his crowded WR room. Dell’s return is a significant boost for a team that is on the rise.

How much playing time Dell will get at NRG Stadium against the Giants remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that the receiver himself made it clear that simply being back on the field alongside his teammates is already a reason to celebrate.

Advertisement

“I don’t care if the first catch is 2 yards, 5 yards—I’m spiking the ball and doing what I gotta do. It’s gonna feel good. … I’m ready to get tackled. I’m gonna be joyful,” Dell stated during his press conference.

#Texans WR Tank Dell on playing Sunday for the first time since his devastating knee injury in 2024: “I don’t care if the first catch is 2 yards, 5 yards—I’m spiking the ball and doing what I gotta do. It’s gonna feel good. … I’m ready to get tackled. I’m gonna be joyful.”🙏💯 https://t.co/YwSGpp1NE4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 21, 2026

Dell’s long awaited return

Tank Dell suffered a gruesome left knee injury late in the 2024 season—specifically during Week 16 on December 21, 2024, while playing for the Texans against the Kansas City Chiefs. He dislocated his kneecap and tore multiple major ligaments, which required a second corrective procedure in early 2025 and forced him to sit out the entire 2025 season.

Advertisement

That game against Kansas City was actually the last time he played an official NFL game, as he spent the start of the 2026 season on injured reserve before finally making his way back to active game action this week against the New York Giants.

Medical staff look at Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans after Dell sustained an injury.

Top-tier receivers for Ryans

If there is one area of the field where the Texans can feel confident, it is their passing game. C.J. Stroud has several quality options at his disposal to break down opposing defenses through the air, with Nico Collins perhaps serving as the team’s top target.

Advertisement

Jaylin Noel and recently acquired Marvin Harrison are the other two main options on the depth chart. Dell joins a receiving corps that also features Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte as additional alternatives.

Key takeaways