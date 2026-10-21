NY Giants recognize the downfield attack as one of Texans, CJ Stroud’s strengths

The New York Giants visit the Houston Texans in Week 7, who have been on the rise behind CJ Stroud.

Week 7 of the NFL season features one of the most intriguing matchups at NRG Stadium, as the Houston Texans take on the New York Giants. The G-Men will need to be strong in every phase of the game, particularly against the passing attack led by CJ Stroud, which Shelby Harris has identified as one of the quarterback’s greatest strengths.

“They’re a very explosive offense and everything that they do, they love the downfield attack,” Harris told reporters. “And when you have a quarterback like C.J. Stroud, that makes everything possible. He can make every throw.”

This is largely due to the number and quality of receivers on the roster, an advantage further enhanced by Tank Dell’s return to the Texans. Will the Giants be able to overcome Stroud and his team’s aerial firepower?

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Nico Collins leads Houston’s passing attack

When CJ Stroud drops back, the Texans’ offense becomes pure electric, making their passing game an absolute nightmare for opposing secondaries. Leading the charge is Nico Collins, who remains Stroud’s go-to playmaker—already racking up 22 catches for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns through his first 4 games of the 2026 season.

Xavier Hutchinson #19 and Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans celebrate.

But it’s not a one-man show: with weapons like Dalton Schultz, Xavier Hutchinson, and Jaylin Noel constantly stretching the field, Houston’s pass attack is easily one of the most explosive and lethal weapons in the league.

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Stroud’s a bad memory for Harris

This won’t be the first time Shelby Harris and CJ Stroud share the field as opponents. The defensive tackle previously faced the quarterback in 2023 while wearing a Cleveland Browns uniform, in a postseason matchup that didn’t go well for him.

“I was in Cleveland his rookie year when he killed us in the playoffs,” Harris said. “And so, I know what he can do. I know he can make every throw out there. And so that Houston offense really, I think they are a budding offense, and they’re just waiting to explode and it’s on us to really get them to slow down.”

Giants look to get back to winning ways

After a tough 34–27 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, the Giants are eager to bounce back, clear their heads, and get back in the win column. They’ll get their shot this Sunday, October 25, 2026, when they travel to Houston to take on the Texans at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET, and New York will be looking to dust off that last defeat and steal a massive road win.

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Key takeaways