DeMeco Ryans announces Tank Dell’s return: How does Texans’ WR depth chart shape up?

According to head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Houston Texans will be able to count on Tank Dell’s return after several months on the sidelines.

The news many had been waiting for has finally become a reality: Tank Dell is set to return to action for the Houston Texans. With his comeback, DeMeco Ryans will have several options at wide receiver, with Nico Collins leading the way on the depth chart.

Two other high-caliber receivers serve as key options to bolster C.J. Stroud’s passing attack. Recently acquired Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of them, while Xavier Hutchinson holds the top spot on the slot wide receiver depth chart.

Further down are Kayshon Boutte, another new addition this season, and Jaylin Noel. The news of Dell’s return, reported by Ian Rapoport on X, further strengthens a passing attack that has continued to improve over the past few weeks.

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SWR RWR LWR Xavier Hutchinson Marvin Harrison Jr. Nico Collins Jaylin Noel Kayshon Boutte

Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans

A long wait comes to an end

Tank Dell’s road back to the field has been a brutal test of patience after he suffered a horrific knee injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in December 2024. The gruesome injury occurred when he hauled in a touchdown pass and took a awkward hit that resulted in severe structural damage, including ligament tears and a dislocated kneecap that required him to be carted off the field.

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The major setback sidelined him for the entire 2025 campaign, forcing him through a grueling recovery process. After months of endless rehab, Houston finally opened his practice window, bringing him right to the brink of his much-anticipated return to game action.

Medical staff look at Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans after Dell sustained an injury.

Key takeaways

Tank Dell is set to return to action for the Houston Texans.

to action for the Houston Texans. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Xavier Hutchinson are key options in the passing attack.

and Xavier Hutchinson are key options in the passing attack. Tank Dell suffered a severe knee injury against the Kansas City Chiefs.