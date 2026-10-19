Tank Dell returns to Texans football: How does this impact CJ Stroud?

With the return of Tank Dell, the Houston Texans wide receiver depth chart will get a big boost.

The Houston Texans are getting great news all around right now. Now, head coach DeMeco Ryans has confirmed that wideout Tank Dell is ready to return to football activities after a two-year injury layoff.

Ryans told reporters that Dell will return in Week 7 vs the New York Giants. This will be his first game since December 2024 where he got his knee injured. Also, this is just days after they traded for Marvin Harrison Jr, so the Texans depth chart shapes up differently now.

Hence, it will be a revamped WR room for the Texans. Having said so, expectations must be tempered as Dell hasn’t played in a while, and his injuries have been gruesome. Dell tore his ACL, MCL, and LCL, dislocated his kneecap (patella), and suffered meniscus damage, requiring multiple major surgeries.

Advertisement

How does this impact CJ Stroud?

With all these new additions, the Texans, whose offense has been very good this year following a redemption season for quarterback CJ Stroud, should be ecstatic. Also, they can ease Dell back into action.

THE CJ STROUD TO TANK DELL CONNECTION IS BACK.



My goodness. pic.twitter.com/IhYdLmOffc — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) August 9, 2024

Nico Collins will still be the WR1, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is likely to still get involved. Jaylin Noel has been breaking out recently but what Dell’s return means is that CJ Stroud has a known, great option in him to keep distributing the rock.

Advertisement

Tank Dell’s stats with CJ Stroud

Stroud explicitly asked for the Texans to draft Tank Dell. Hence, they go back and their chemistry is there. If Dell is able to come back into a somewhat good form, he will still be serviceable, though the injuries will always be of concern.

Season Games Played Receptions Receiving Yards Yards Per Rec Touchdowns 2023 11 47 709 15.1 7 2024 14 51 667 13.1 3 Total 25 98 1,376 14.0 10

Key takeaways

Head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Tank Dell is ready to return in Week 7.

in Week 7. Tank Dell’s Week 7 appearance will be his first game since December 2024 .

. The Houston Texans recently traded for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr..