Jevon Holland suffers setback that rules him out of NY Giants vs Texans in Week 7

Jevon Holland won't be able to suit up for the New York Giants ahead of Week 7 against the Houston Texans.

The New York Giants defense received crushing news on Saturday ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans. Star safety Jevon Holland, who entered the weekend battling a concussion, won’t be playing.

Holland, who was initially designated as questionable on Friday after turning in limited practices, failed to clear the NFL‘s concussion protocol in time for kickoff. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, he has officially been ruled out. His absence comes at a brutal time for head coach John Harbaugh‘s squad, which is already severely undermanned across the defensive side of the ball.

Losing Holland removes the primary playmaker from New York’s secondary. After all, the free safety earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors in September. He was anchoring the backfield with exceptional instincts, turnovers, and reliable tackling.

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NY Giants safety depth chart vs Texans in Week 7

With Holland sidelined, the Giants must lean heavily on their rotational depth to patch together the back end of the secondary. Now, veteran Jason Pinnock and Elijah Washington are in line for expanded roles at free safety to replace Holland’s duties.

The challenge is magnified by injuries across the defensive lineup. Cornerback Greg Newsome is also unable to play and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also ruled out for the season. Hence, New York’s safety tandem faces significant pressure to manage communication and provide over-the-top support.

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Texans passing offense can harm a diminished NY Giants secondary

Houston’s explosive passing attack should expose a thinned-out defensive backfield. CJ Stroud excels at challenging intermediate holes and attacking deep safeties with anticipatory throws. This becomes far easier without an elite ball-hawk like Holland down the middle.

If the Texans establish a rhythm early, New York’s reshuffled secondary could struggle to contain Houston’s perimeter playmakers. Without Holland, the Giants risk giving up chunk plays throughout the game.

Key takeaways

Jevon Holland has officially been ruled out for the Giants against the Houston Texans.

for the Giants against the Houston Texans. Jevon Holland won NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors during the month of September.

during the month of September. New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome is also unable to play in Week 7.