NY Giants’ John Harbaugh explains decision to cut RB Najee Harris

The New York Giants made a swift move in their backfield this week by releasing veteran running back Najee Harris after just six weeks with the franchise. Following a series of roster adjustments heading into a critical Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans, head coach John Harbaugh met with reporters to explain the front office’s rationale behind cutting ties with the former Pro Bowler.

“Yeah, it was more about just, alright, we’re going to set a course. And it’s hard to carry four backs. There were some other moves we had to make to get guys on the roster. And I just felt like in this situation, like I told him, nothing against what he did. I thought he ran super hard. I didn’t think he had a lot of room, in all fairness, in the plays he happened to have in the last couple of weeks, but it was just the direction we decided to go at this time going forward.”

Harbaugh emphasized that the move came down to giving New York’s remaining running backs a clear runway to establish their identity. “So, nothing that he did or didn’t do. I’m just thinking with our guys, those guys will be the guys that we’ll give a shot and see where we go.” With Harris departing, the Giants officially transition to a streamlined three-man rotation to handle the ground attack.

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NY Giants RB depth chart

With Najee Harris off the roster, the Giants’ running back room condenses into a complementary trio featuring a mix of young power, explosive speed, and reliable veteran presence with Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.

Trimming the backfield from four runners to three provides much-needed clarity for offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as newly named starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy prepares for his first official start in Week 7. Carrying four active running backs fragmented touch distribution, making it difficult for any single runner to build rhythm behind an evolving offensive line.

By locking in Skattebo, Tracy, and Singletary, the coaching staff can establish clear roles on early downs, third downs, and red-zone packages. If Skattebo and Tracy can maximize their opportunities against Houston’s front seven, the streamlined ground attack will provide McCarthy with the balanced offensive foundation necessary to keep Big Blue on top of the NFC East.

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Key takeaways