Jim Harbaugh trusts Justin Herbert’s grit to rescue the Chargers from an 0-4 start

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered another loss and remain winless this season, but Jim Harbaugh is counting on Justin Herbert to turn things around.

The Los Angeles Chargers were, on paper, one of the teams generating the most excitement heading into the season. Four weeks in, they are still winless, and their level of play has yet to improve. However, Jim Harbaugh remains optimistic that Justin Herbert is the right guy to help them overcome this difficult situation.

“It was one of the grittiest performances I’ve ever been associated with from a quarterback,” Harbaugh said to the press after losing vs Seattle Seahawks. “When I say the fight out of our entire team was good, I think that’s epitomized by Justin. There’s no player I’ve ever coached that I respect more, or love the way he competes more, than Justin Herbert.”

Harbaugh has already predicted that Herbert could become one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, and now it is time for him to prove it. Unfortunately for the QB, things have not been going his way, but his coach appreciates the attitude he has shown throughout the situation.

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“The grit, the competitiveness, the fight, the skill is what I admire,” Harbaugh also added. “We’ll take this team and keep fighting. Keep fighting, keep growing, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Things aren’t going the Chargers’ way

The Chargers have stumbled out of the gate in 2026, dropping their first four regular-season games to the Arizona Cardinals (26-14), Las Vegas Raiders (26-14), Buffalo Bills (24-16), and Seattle Seahawks (30-23). Amid the team’s early struggles, Justin Herbert has completed 71 of 119 passes (59.7%) for 816 yards, throwing 4 touchdowns against 6 interceptions.

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While he has added 88 yards on the ground across 18 carries, turning over the ball six times total (including a lost fumble) and suffering 12 sacks through four weeks has kept Herbert and the Chargers’ offense from finding any consistent rhythm.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers speaks to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

What’s next for LA?

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to get their season back on track over their next three matchups. On top of their struggles on the field, this team also faces one of the toughest schedules in the league.

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Week 5: vs Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA) – Sunday, October 11, 2026

Week 6: at Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO) – Sunday, October 18, 2026

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: at Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA) – Sunday, November 1, 2026

Key takeaways

Winless 0-4 start marks the Los Angeles Chargers’ ongoing regular season struggles.

marks the Los Angeles Chargers’ ongoing regular season struggles. Jim Harbaugh praised Justin Herbert for delivering one of his grittiest quarterback performances.

for delivering one of his grittiest quarterback performances. 816 passing yards and four touchdowns reflect Herbert’s statistical output through four games.