The Los Angeles Chargers are making a quarterback change against the New England Patriots as Justin Herbert was ruled out for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season.

Justin Herbert will not be under center when the Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots today in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. The home team will have to chase its second win of the year with a different player at quarterback. Drake Maye isn’t starting for the Patriots either, meaning it’s time for backup QBs to take center stage today.

Herbert isn’t playing for the Chargers against the Patriots today because he was placed in concussion protocol. A head injury prevented Herbert from practicing all week, ultimately ruling him out for the Patriots clash.

This is forcing Jim Harbaugh to hand the offensive reins to a relatively inexperienced quarterback. Without Herbert, DJ Uiagalelei is starting in Los Angeles today.

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DJ Uiagalelei, the Chargers QB in Week 12

An undrafted free agent who joined the Chargers in 2025, Uiagalelei is making his first NFL start against the Patriots today. He played his first snaps early this month, completing two of seven passes for 24 yards and a touchdown in the 22-44 loss to the Houston Texans.

Chargers rule out QB Justin Herbert (concussion protocol), DJ Uiagalelei expected to make first NFL start in Week 12. pic.twitter.com/jlemmd2EAL — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

Uiagalelei, 25, was a highly recruited quarterback but struggled to live up to the expectations in college, where he played for Clemson, Oregon State, and Florida State. Now, he’s looking to leave that behind and prove to be built for the NFL.

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When will Justin Herbert play again?

Herbert’s return depends on him clearing concussion protocol. That could happen as soon as Week 13, but we’ll have to wait and see. After playing the Patriots, the Chargers will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 6.

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