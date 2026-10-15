Chargers reportedly make decision not to trade Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly made their position on Justin Herbert clear amid growing speculation about the franchise’s future following a disastrous 0-5 start to the 2026 NFL season.

Despite mounting pressure and questions about whether the team should consider a rebuilding process, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the organization has no intention of trading its franchise quarterback.

The Chargers entered the season with high expectations after bringing in Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator, hoping his arrival would help elevate Herbert and turn the team into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Instead, the offense has struggled, and Los Angeles remains winless after five games. With the team’s postseason hopes already in jeopardy, the possibility of a major roster overhaul has become a topic of discussion.

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Justin Herbert’s future with Chargers

Trading Justin Herbert could theoretically provide the Chargers with a massive collection of draft assets. One league executive told Schefter that it would be “really interesting” if Los Angeles considered moving its quarterback in exchange for three first-round picks.

Combined with the Chargers’ own first-round selection, that kind of return could give the organization four first-round picks to use in rebuilding the roster, especially with a potentially strong quarterback class expected in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Schefter acknowledged that the idea was intriguing, particularly given the team’s disappointing start and its lack of recent postseason success. The Chargers have not won a playoff game since the 2018 season, and their current struggles have raised questions about how they can return to contention.

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Will Chargers trade Justin Herbert?

Nevertheless, the hypothetical trade scenario does not reflect the team’s actual plans. After hearing the proposal from the league executive, Schefter contacted a source within the Chargers organization to ask whether trading Herbert had been discussed.

The response was unequivocal, with the source shutting down the possibility before the conversation could go any further. “Let me be very clear about this. We have never even discussed that idea.”

The source’s response made it clear that Los Angeles has not considered moving Herbert, even amid its difficult start to the season. Schefter also indicated that the organization was not entertaining the possibility of listening to offers.

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While the team’s results could continue to fuel outside speculation, the Chargers have drawn a firm line regarding their quarterback’s future. For now, Herbert remains central to their plans, and a trade is not on the table despite the potential draft capital such a move could bring.

Key takeaways