Jim Harbaugh names Justin Herbert an inspiration for Chargers after 0-4 start to season

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off another loss, this time in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season against the Seattle Seahawks, and remain winless with a 0-4 record. However, Jim Harbaugh highlighted positive takeaways, such as the leadership of Justin Herbert.

ESPN Chargers insider Kris Rhim fired off a lengthy question that struck a nerve with Harbaugh. Rhim clearly questioned why Herbert still has to play “Superman” for the Bolts to win, prompting Harbaugh to defend his quarterback.

“Yeah, that just sounds more like an insult than it does a question, but if that’s the way you look at it,” Harbaugh began. He then described Herbert’s grit based on what he’s seen, despite the media criticism.

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“I’m saying that it’s the kind of competitor that he is where I’ve never seen him flinch. I’ve never seen him rattled,” Harbaugh added. “He’s an amazing inspiration and that’s what we do. We all feed off of that. I know the entire team does.”

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers is escorted to the medical tent.

Herbert’s performance

Herbert completed 19 of 31 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown, but he was sacked four times during the game. He could have suffered a fifth sack had DeMarcus Lawrence not hit Herbert too low on a play, allowing the quarterback to escape. He also threw two interceptions in the contest, one of which occurred while under pressure.

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Under pressure, Herbert completed 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards, an impressive figure given that he “was pressured on 55 percent of his dropbacks, the second-highest pressure rate he has faced since the start of last season,” according to John Boyle of Seahawks.com. Offensive linemen Cole Strange and Jake Slaughter each allowed six pressures on the quarterback.

Herbert has been sacked 12 times in four games, tying the league mark. This raises questions about his performance, following inconsistencies and a lack of execution with the ball.

Performance has not improved under Harbaugh

One detail is that Herbert has dealt with the most sacks, being the second-most-sacked quarterback in the NFL in the last two seasons combined, with the number being a staggering 95. This stat makes more sense, as Harbaugh was hired in 2024, with the sacks stat continuously increasing since then.

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Key takeaways