Jonathan Taylor’s wife casts doubts on his future with Colts amid NY Giants trade rumors

Jonathan Taylor is one of the names being mentioned as a potential departure from the Indianapolis Colts, with the New York Giants emerging as a possible destination for the running back.

The Indianapolis Colts’ future appears to be heading toward a rebuild following the team’s recent departures. A recent video posted by Jonathan Taylor’s wife on her Instagram account fueled rumors about the running back’s potential exit. The Colts have held confirmed discussions with the New York Giants, although his next destination does not appear to be East Rutherford.

“Is literally anyone safe on this team? It feels like rookie year all over again. My mind is spiraling.” Alanna Jay Taylor said via @ayannaly_. What does this mean for my husband and I? Do I need to start packing our bags? Are we going to be spending our daughter’s first Halloween together? Will we make it to gameday or was last week the last time my husband is putting on a Colts jersey? What are we going to do without Quenton Nelson?.”

It is clear that Taylor is one of the most sought-after running backs in the league right now, especially with the Colts sitting at a 2-5 record that leaves them out of contention in the AFC South. What will his next destination be in the short term?

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Colts exodus

The Indianapolis Colts have kicked off a major fire sale, sending Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Shortly after, DeForest Buckner was traded back to his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick.

Quenton Nelson while playing for the Indianapolis Colts.

With Indianapolis clearly pivoting into rebuild mode, Josh Downs could be the next asset on the block—and NY Giants likely among NFL teams keeping a close eye on his availability to bolster their receiving corps.

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How would the Colts’ backfield look without Jonathan Taylor?

Taylor’s influence and impact as Daniel Jones’ primary rushing threat are undeniable, making his potential departure a significant loss for the Colts. Behind him, only two other names remain on Indianapolis’ running back depth chart.

The first is Seth McGowan, followed by DJ Giddens further down. Shane Steichen could see his running back room depleted if JT ultimately packs his bags and heads to a new destination.

Head Coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts.

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Key takeaways