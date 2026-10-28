NY Giants likely among NFL teams calling Colts to address depth at WR

The New York Giants shined the light on trade talks with the Indianapolis Colts, and a report may have confirmed who they were asking about. And it wasn't Jonathan Taylor.

Although the New York Giants might have found out Jonathan Taylor’s price, it might’ve been in vain as reports state the Indianapolis Colts‘ running back isn’t available. In fact, Joe Schoen himself all but ruled out trading for Taylor. However, he shined the light on, most likely, trade talks with the Colts. If not Taylor, who else could New York be interested in Indianapolis? There’s one name drawing attention across the NFL: Josh Downs.

“WR-needy teams have called the Colts on WR Josh Downs, according to several league sources,” Jordan Schultz reported on X after DeForest Buckner was traded back to San Francisco.

Make no mistake, Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely are wreaking havoc offensively through the air, but the Giants are still one of the most wide-receiver-needy clubs in the NFL. New York, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the San Francisco 49ers are three contenders in the 2026 season whose wide receiver rooms are raising concerns.

Advertisement

With Schoen revealing that the Giants and Colts have talked, the G-Men now knowing who is and isn’t available, and this report stating that several teams have called about Downs, the dots practically connect themselves.

Colts WR Josh Downs during a game.

Why Downs could be perfect for NY Giants

Unlike other teams, though, the Giants don’t need a WR1. They have one in Nabers; what they need is to bolster the supporting cast. And even though Likely is the team’s slot wideout, adding Downs could give John Harbaugh and the Giants a wider range of options when it comes to how they line up offensively.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, they’ll need to show different looks throughout the year if they want to keep opponents on their toes. Otherwise, sooner or later, the rest of the league might figure them out. Trading for Downs, or any other wide receiver for that matter, could help New York avoid that outcome.

Downs’ stats in 2026

So far in the 2026 NFL season, Downs has played in all seven games for the Colts, though his production hasn’t been as consistent. Still, that could be attributed to the team’s offensive struggles and the fact that kicker Spencer Shrader has been their most reliable scorer. Through seven games, Downs has totaled 26 receptions for 307 yards (the most on the team) but has yet to score a touchdown.

NY Giants might shift to WR, instead of RB

Coming off Cam Skattebo’s statement performance against Houston, the Giants may not feel their rushing game needs as big of an investment as a trade for Taylor would require. And even then, it might not be enough if Indianapolis won’t even hear offers for the player with the second-most rushing yards in franchise history.

Advertisement

Key takeaways