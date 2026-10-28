NY Giants all but rule out Jonathan Taylor trade, yet confirm talks with Colts

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen not so subtly revealed the team has had conversations with the Indianapolis Colts, but Jonathan Taylor might be off the table.

The New York Giants have been paying attention to the trade market, as has the rest of the NFL. In fact, New York might have found out Jonathan Taylor’s price as the Indianapolis Colts traded Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks. Addressing the media, Giants general manager Joe Schoen made a bold admission that hints a trade between the Giants and Colts could be gaining traction. It just might not be for Taylor.

Although reports have emerged of a key obstacle standing in the way of Taylor’s trade from the Colts to the Giants, it remains to be seen how long it can hold its ground before New York finds a way around it. However, even the Giants confessed Taylor may not be available. Not before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

If Taylor indeed wants to return to his home state of New Jersey, the 2-5 Colts, who have already parted with their best offensive and defensive linemen, may not be able to refuse their star running back’s wish, though. Based on Schoen’s admission, there is reason to believe Big Blue has already called Indianapolis.

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“We’re going to look at all the options that are available and certain teams have already started some trades. We’ve been in contact with those teams and have a pretty good idea who may or may not be available,” Schoen stated, all but confirming the Giants and Colts’ front offices have discussed trades, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN on X. “And it’s got to make sense short-term and long-term.”

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts

Did Giants call Colts to ask about JT?

Whether New York’s inquiry was regarding Taylor, however, remains uncertain. Maybe the Giants are after another talent on the Colts’ roster. There’s a garage sale at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the G-Men will take their time before adding items to their cart.

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However, several reports and other developments have given fans reason to believe Taylor isn’t among the dozen players up for grabs in the Crossroads of America. Perhaps, the Giants are among the teams calling the Colts for help at the wide receiver position.

Colts don’t have to trade Taylor

At the end of the day, Taylor is still the best player in the organization—even in today’s NFL, where running backs are considered virtually expendable. Moreover, Taylor lost his leverage for the season over the summer, and trading him would now do much more harm than good for the Colts.

Taylor would’ve been playing in a contract year in 2026 had it not been for him signing a two-year, $44 million extension in August. Now, the Colts face no threat of losing him to free agency next year, and trading him in 2026 would actually cost them a lot of money.

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Financial side to potential Taylor trade

Carrying a $16.1 million cap hit this season, trading Taylor before the deadline would save the Colts just $8.6 million in cap space while leaving them with $7.5 million in dead money.

If anything, a trade involving Taylor makes more sense—financially speaking—next season, when the RB’s cap hit is $21 million and a post-June 1 trade would free up $16 million in cap space.

Last but certainly not least, the Colts may not even be taking calls on Taylor, so that could be a dead end right from the start

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Key takeaways