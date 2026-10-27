NY Giants trade for Jonathan Taylor with Colts reportedly faces key obstacle after Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner left Indianapolis

Joanthan Taylor is the last big asset for the Colts in a potential trade. The New York Giants could be interested.

The Indianapolis Colts officially opened up shop on Tuesday, launching a mid-season roster overhaul by trading eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

The sudden garage sale naturally reignited league-wide rumors regarding superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, with the New York Giants standing out as a primary interested suitor. However, rival front offices hoping to swoop in for the former All-Pro rusher may face a firm wall from Indianapolis ownership.

Despite accumulating future draft capital through Tuesday’s blockbuster moves, the Colts appear ready to draw a clear line at trading away their star running back. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Indianapolis ownership still views Taylor as a foundational pillar for the franchise rather than a trade chip to be liquidated. “My understanding is that the Colts don’t wanna trade Jonathan Taylor. If I had to guess today, I don’t think that they will trade Jonathan Taylor.”

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Will Giants trade for Jonathan Taylor?

Right now, it seems very difficult. Schefter’s report confirms that while interim leadership with the Colts is open to clearing future cap space by moving aging, high-earning veterans like Nelson and Buckner, team ownership envisions Taylor remaining central to their long-term identity. The Giants won’t have a shot.

From a pure draft capital perspective, trading Taylor ahead of the deadline would likely yield the highest return of any player on Indianapolis’ roster. With the Giants searching for explosive backfield help following Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s placement on Injured Reserve, reports indicated Indy could command at least a second-round pick—and potentially more—in exchange for the 27-year-old star.

However, several organizational factors explain why Indianapolis is hesitant to pull the trigger:

Franchise Cornerstone Status: Team ownership holds Jonathan Taylor in extremely high regard, viewing his leadership and elite production as essential culture setters for the next head coach and general manager.

Team ownership holds Jonathan Taylor in extremely high regard, viewing his leadership and elite production as essential culture setters for the next head coach and general manager. Contract Stability: Unlike pending free agents or aging veterans, Taylor remains under contract through 2028, giving the Colts complete leverage to keep him through a quick re-tooling phase.

Unlike pending free agents or aging veterans, Taylor remains under contract through 2028, giving the Colts complete leverage to keep him through a quick re-tooling phase. Offensive Baseline: Keeping Taylor ensures that whichever young quarterback or incoming coaching staff takes over in 2027 inherits a proven, elite ground game to ease the operational transition.

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What this means for the NY Giants’ trade deadline plans

For Joe Schoen and the New York Giants, the Colts’ reluctant stance presents a significant strategic pivot. While adding Taylor alongside J.J. McCarthy would immediately fortify Big Blue’s playoff push, paying a premium price for a player the selling team prefers to keep requires an irresistible, over-market proposal.

Unless Indianapolis suffers further losses leading up to the trade deadline and ownership changes its stance, the Giants and other interested contenders will likely have to look elsewhere for backfield reinforcements.

Key takeaways

Adam Schefter reported that the Indianapolis Colts do not want to trade Jonathan Taylor despite initiating a roster re-tool.

do not want to trade Jonathan Taylor despite initiating a roster re-tool. Team ownership views Jonathan Taylor as an irreplaceable franchise pillar rather than a trade piece.

as an irreplaceable franchise pillar rather than a trade piece. While Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner were dealt on Tuesday, Indy is holding firm on its star running back.