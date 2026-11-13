John Harbaugh reveals thoughts on JJ McCarthy’s performance as NY Giants lose to Commanders in Week 10 of 2026 NFL season

Despite losing to the Washington Commanders, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh thinks JJ McCarthy's performance was good.

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh defended quarterback JJ McCarthy‘s performance following Thursday night’s heartbreaking 24-21 divisional loss to the Washington Commanders.

“I thought JJ played really well,” Harbaugh told reporters after the game. “He stood in there against the blitz, made tough reads, and threw some darts all night long.“

McCarthy shone and so did Cam Skattebo, who admitted he needs to step up after the NY Giants tried to land an RB at the trade deadline. Even in defeat, McCarthy’s poise under center continues to validate the front office’s decision to bring him in.

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JJ McCarthy’s performance vs Commanders

McCarthy exceled attacking intermediate windows and connecting early with tight end Isaiah Likely. Facing blitzes on 50 percent of his second-half dropbacks, he completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while posting an 86.9 passer rating.

On a positive note: J.J. McCarthy played another really good game. Played "really well" and "threw some darts," John Harbaugh said.



Sure he could've taken the checkdown on the final INT but they went for the win and got the ball to their best player on a 50-50 ball downfield.… pic.twitter.com/Agw8pjBZqR — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 13, 2026

Furthermore, McCarthy added 34 rushing yards on six scrambles to extend drives and keep Washington‘s pass rush off balance. His highlight came on a 66-yard touchdown strike to Likely, showcasing the downfield velocity and anticipation Harbaugh praised afterward.

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McCarthy had one crucial mistake, but might have been due to the playcall

New York’s final comeback bid ended abruptly when Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas picked off McCarthy with seconds remaining. While McCarthy had a wide-open checkdown option underneath in the flat, the aggressive play design dialed up a vertical shot downfield to Malik Nabers.

Rather than settling for modest yardage against a ticking clock, McCarthy trusted the call and gave star wideout Malik Nabers a 50-50 chance to make a game-saving play. Ultimately, living with an aggressive throw to your best perimeter weapon remains a defensible gamble when chasing a last-minute divisional victory.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh defended JJ McCarthy’s performance following the Giants’ 24-21 loss to Washington.

following the Giants’ 24-21 loss to Washington. JJ McCarthy completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards and one touchdown against Washington.

and one touchdown against Washington. Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepted JJ McCarthy with seconds remaining in the game.