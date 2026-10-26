NY Giants’ JJ McCarthy expresses optimism after starting debut, credits Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston for their confidence

JJ McCarthy joined the New York Giants following Jaxson Dart’s injury, beat out Jameis Winston for the starting quarterback job, and led the team to an impressive victory over the Houston Texans.

JJ McCarthy’s first start for the New York Giants was outstanding, not only because of the victory at a challenging venue like NRG Stadium, but also because of his impressive stats. However, the quarterback is not looking to dwell on his individual performance. Instead, he is focused on expressing his gratitude for the trust shown in him by his teammates, including Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston, as well as the coaching staff.

“Truly the only stat I care about is going 1-0,” McCarthy told reporters once the game concluded. “I (couldn’t) care less how we get it done. At the end of the day, you want to perform well.

“You want to execute well. It’s one of those things where if the running backs are getting their touches and getting their touchdowns, I’m as happy as I can be. Whether I’m throwing the touchdowns, I’m as happy as I can be. At the end of the day, all that matters is getting that victory.”

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Joining an already established team can often be challenging. Nevertheless, McCarthy expressed his gratitude for the support he received from everyone in the Giants organization, which helped him deliver such an impressive debut as a starter.

J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans.

“I just give so much credit to the coaches, Jameis, Jake and Jaxson for helping me out the second I walked in the door,” McCarthy said. “All credit goes to everyone in that building for helping me get prepared for this game.”

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McCarthy’s outstanding performance

In his very first start under center, J.J. McCarthy played a super solid, mistake-free game to lead Big Blue to an overtime victory against the Texans. He completed 20 of 28 passes (a smooth 71.4% completion rate) for 252 yards, earning a crisp 99.1 passer rating.

While he didn’t throw any touchdown passes or interceptions, he managed the offense smoothly, made timely throws, and proved he could protect the ball when it mattered most.

Giants are already looking ahead to what’s next

The Giants get a well-deserved breather in Week 8 with their Bye Week, giving them time to rest up before heading into back-to-back divisional battles. They hit the road in Week 9 to face the rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 8. Shortly after, they’ll turn around for a quick Thursday night turnaround in Week 10, returning home to MetLife Stadium to host the Washington Commanders on Thursday, November 12.

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Key takeaways