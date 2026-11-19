It seems like being coached by a Harbaugh, this time John, is all that JJ McCarthy needs to be great, as shown for his time on the New York Giants.

New York Giants quarterback JJ McCarthy opened up about how thriving under head coach John Harbaugh has revitalized his NFL career. Acquired via trade in late September, the passer has quickly found his rhythm in East Rutherford.

“It’s an unbelievable blessing to be back with the Harbaugh family,” McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday ahead of Week 11. He credited Harbaugh’s unwavering belief for restoring his confidence and allowing him to play loose and decisive football.

John Harbaugh revealed thoughts on JJ McCarthy’s performance as the NY Giants lost to the Commanders in Week 10. Through five appearances with New York, McCarthy has completed 63.5% of his passes for 915 yards and a 90.0 passer rating.

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McCarthy thrived with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan

McCarthy’s appreciation for the Harbaugh coaching tree stems from his dominant college tenure under John’s brother, Jim Harbaugh, at Michigan. Together, they compiled an extraordinary 27-1 record across 28 starts, culminating in an undefeated 2023 national championship run.

J.J. McCarthy says the belief that John Harbaugh instills in him has helped his confidence level as a QB pic.twitter.com/gPGfrpSOch — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) November 18, 2026

During his final two seasons in Ann Arbor, McCarthy threw 44 touchdown passes against just nine interceptions while mastering pro-style concepts. Jim even enthusiastically recommended his former star pupil to John Harbaugh before New York executed its midseason trade with Minnesota.

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What is it from the Harbaugh’s that makes McCarthy play at his best?

Both Harbaugh brothers share an infectious, high-energy coaching style rooted in physical toughness, and unconditional trust in their quarterback. Rather than micromanaging every mechanical detail, John empowers McCarthy to attack downfield and handle blitz checks instinctively.

That psychological freedom removes the hesitation that plagued McCarthy during his rocky stint in Minnesota. Surrounded by familiar expectations and support, McCarthy is once again playing with the fearless swagger that made him a top-10 draft pick.

Key takeaways

JJ McCarthy credited John Harbaugh for revitalizing his NFL career with the New York Giants.

for revitalizing his NFL career with the New York Giants. JJ McCarthy has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 915 yards across five appearances.

across five appearances. McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh compiled a 27-1 record at Michigan, winning a 2023 title.