The New York Giants are gearing up for their game against Jacksonville }Jaguars, and JJ McCarthy delivered a strong statement on coach John Harbaugh helping him.

A major test awaits in Week 11 as the New York Giants face the Jacksonville Jaguars. With their sights set on capturing their first NFC East title in 15 years, the Giants are counting on JJ McCarthy to lead the charge under head coach John Harbaugh, and McCarthy’s pregame comments reflect that growing confidence.

“The belief that head coach Harbaugh instills in me and every single one of his players—for me, it’s an unbelievable blessing to be back with the Harbaugh family. Knowing that we go into every single game and we are expected to win just like every other team in this league, but you really feel it, and that’s because of Harbaugh,” McCarthy told the media.

As the Giants make offensive roster adjustments ahead of this crucial matchup, McCarthy expects to be a key playmaker on the field and push New York closer to its primary goal this season: winning the NFC East.

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Harbaugh noted that his team’s mentality is locked in, making his stance clear ahead of kickoff. Rather than treating this as just another game, the Giants can use that mindset as fuel against a Jaguars squad sitting among the NFL’s top contenders.

J.J. McCarthy says the belief that John Harbaugh instills in him has helped his confidence level as a QB pic.twitter.com/gPGfrpSOch — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) November 18, 2026

McCarthy’s highlights with the Giants

Acquired via a late-September trade from Minnesota, McCarthy announced his arrival in New York with a historic Week 6 relief performance against New Orleans, throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter alone. That surge earned him the starting role in Week 7, where he completed 71.4% of his passes for 252 yards and a 99.1 passer rating in an overtime road victory over Houston.

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Over the next two games, McCarthy showcased his dual-threat upside and big-play chemistry with New York’s weapons. He used his legs to sustain drives in a Week 9 road win over Philadelphia before posting a Giants-best 293 passing yards against Washington in Week 10, highlighted by a 66-yard touchdown strike to tight end Isaiah Likely.

Through his first five appearances and three starts with the Giants, McCarthy holds a 2–1 record as a starter while completing 63.5% of his passes for 915 yards and a 90.0 passer rating. Averaging 8.8 yards per attempt alongside 85 rushing yards, his downfield aggression and mobility have sparked New York’s offense.

Key takeaways

JJ McCarthy credited coach John Harbaugh’s belief for boosting his confidence ahead of Week 11.

for boosting his confidence ahead of Week 11. McCarthy threw for 243 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter against New Orleans.

and a touchdown in the fourth quarter against New Orleans. The New York Giants face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 seeking an NFC East title.

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