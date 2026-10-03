NY Giants make decision on QB J.J. McCarthy for game vs Cardinals

The New York Giants have made an important decision regarding their quarterback depth chart ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jameis Winston will remain the starting quarterback, while Jake Haener has been elevated from the practice squad and is expected to serve as the backup.

The move comes just days after the Giants acquired J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings in a trade that immediately raised questions about his role. However, McCarthy has not had enough time to fully absorb a significant portion of the Giants’ offensive playbook, making it difficult for the coaching staff to trust him with the No. 2 role this week.

Instead, New York will once again rely on the Winston-Haener combination, while McCarthy continues learning the offense. The former first-round pick could have a much clearer path to becoming the backup as soon as next week.

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J.J. McCarthy will have to wait for his Giants debut

The Giants’ decision to elevate Haener effectively confirms the plan for Sunday’s game. McCarthy has only been with the team for a few days, and although John Harbaugh has been encouraged by his ability to pick things up quickly, the quarterback is still learning a new system from scratch.

That lack of preparation time is the biggest reason McCarthy will not immediately become Winston’s backup. The Giants traded for him because they needed additional quarterback depth after Jaxson Dart’s season-ending injury, but they also understand that throwing him into a game before he is ready could create unnecessary problems.

Winston, meanwhile, enters the Cardinals matchup with the full confidence of Harbaugh. The veteran quarterback remains the clear QB1 after doing what the coaching staff needed to beat the Tennessee Titans, and the Giants are giving him another opportunity to establish himself following Dart’s injury.

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Haener now gets another chance to serve as Winston’s immediate backup after previously holding that role. His familiarity with the offense gives him an advantage over McCarthy, who is still working through the terminology, concepts and responsibilities of the Giants’ system.

The situation could change quickly. If McCarthy continues progressing throughout the week, there is a strong possibility that he will eventually move ahead of Haener on the depth chart. For Sunday’s game, however, the Giants are sticking with the formula they know: Winston as QB1 and Haener as QB2, with McCarthy continuing to prepare for his opportunity.

Key takeaways

J.J. McCarthy won’t be Giants’ backup QB for game vs Cardinals.

won’t be Giants’ backup QB for game vs Cardinals. Jake Haener has been elevated to the active roster and he’ll be QB2.

has been elevated to the active roster and he’ll be QB2. Jameis Winston will be starting quarterback against Arizona.