NY Giants’ John Harbaugh reveals important QB update for Week 4 game vs Cardinals

John Harbaugh has locked in Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy, but the Giants still have one quarterback decision to make before facing the Cardinals.

The New York Giants have made their decision at the top of the quarterback depth chart, but John Harbaugh still has one important question to answer before facing the Arizona Cardinals. Jameis Winston will remain the starter, while J.J. McCarthy could be the backup. However, the Giants have not yet determined those roles.

McCarthy arrived in New York just days after the Giants traded a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for the former No. 10 overall pick. With Jaxson Dart out for the remainder of the regular season, the Giants needed additional quarterback depth, but McCarthy has had very little time to learn the offense. Jake Haener, meanwhile, has been with the organization longer and has a better understanding of the system.

That has created an unusual situation heading into Sunday’s matchup with Arizona. Harbaugh knows who his starter is, but he is still evaluating whether J.J. McCarthy or Haener gives the team the best option behind Winston if an emergency arises.

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Giants still figuring out QB3 role

John Harbaugh was asked directly who would be the team’s third quarterback against the Cardinals, but the Giants coach made it clear that no final decision had been made. The biggest factor is not necessarily talent, but how each QB can be used and who is ready for the specific responsibilities required on game day.

“Yeah, we’re not announcing any of that right now (QB3). And I would say probably, honestly, we’re probably still figuring it out. What exactly, how do we use him? How do we use Jake in those kind of backup roles? Who’s ready for what? Jake’s only been here for like a month, too. But he’s obviously more immersed in the offense. So, we have to decide those things.”

The comments highlight the challenge McCarthy has faced since arriving in New York. The former Michigan quarterback has spent the week trying to absorb a new offensive system while simultaneously preparing for a potential game-day role. Harbaugh previously praised McCarthy’s work ethic and said he has been immersed in the offense, but the coaching staff still has to determine how much responsibility he can realistically handle.

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Haener has an advantage in that regard. He has been with the Giants for roughly a month and therefore has more experience with the team’s terminology and offensive concepts. That familiarity could make him the safer option if New York needs an emergency quarterback behind Winston, even though McCarthy has significantly more draft pedigree and long-term potential.

For now, Winston remains the unquestioned starter, and Harbaugh has repeatedly expressed confidence in him heading into the Cardinals game. The only unresolved question is who will be next in line if the Giants need to turn to another quarterback, with McCarthy and Haener continuing to compete for that role.

Key takeaways

Jameis Winston will remain the starting quarterback for the New York Giants.

will remain the starting quarterback for the New York Giants. The team traded a 2027 fifth-round pick to Minnesota for J.J. McCarthy.

to Minnesota for J.J. McCarthy. John Harbaugh has not yet decided who will occupy the QB3 spot.