John Harbaugh sends huge warning to NY Giants about Jeremiyah Love and Cardinals

John Harbaugh is aware of how dangerous Jeremiyah Love could be ahead of Giants vs Cardinals.

John Harbaugh knows the New York Giants will have a major challenge on their hands when they face the Arizona Cardinals, and the Giants coach is paying particular attention to rookie running back Jeremiyah Love. Before the game, Harbaugh highlighted Love’s explosiveness, physicality and ability to turn seemingly ordinary plays into huge gains.

Love has quickly emerged as an important part of Arizona’s rushing attack, but Harbaugh made it clear that the Giants cannot focus exclusively on one player. The Cardinals have built an offense capable of creating problems with multiple tight ends, physical blocking and receivers who are willing to contribute in the running game.

That combination could make stopping Arizona’s ground attack particularly difficult for New York. Harbaugh’s comments suggest the Giants are preparing for a physical game in which winning individual battles at the line of scrimmage could be critical.

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John Harbaugh highlights Jeremiyah Love’s biggest strengths

John Harbaugh explained that Jeremiyah Love presents multiple problems for a defense because of his running style and the number of ways he can attack defenders. The Giants will have to account for his ability to get outside, cut back inside and create yards after contact.

“It’s not just him, it’s their offense. He’s obviously capable of house calling it or making big runs at any time. He’s running very aggressively and trying to make those plays. He’s a bounce threat. He’s a cutback threat. He can spin. He’s strong. But not just him. I think their offensive line is very physical.”

Harbaugh also emphasized the role of Arizona’s tight ends and wide receivers as blockers. The Cardinals can use multiple tight-end formations and ask their receivers to become additional blockers, creating extra gaps and forcing defenses to account for several players before the ball is even handed off.

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“Their blockers block. Their wide receivers insert, kind of like the Rams offense. They can put three tight ends out there at any time. It’s going to be a challenge. And not just him. I mean, Tyler Allgeier, we played him a couple times. This dude, he brings it. He’s 230 pounds, twisted blue steel coming through there. Remember Don Nottingham? Tyler’s not exactly like that, but he is downhill and he is hard to tackle. So, a lot of respect for their run game.”

That final point shows why Harbaugh does not want his defense preparing exclusively for Love. Tyler Allgeier gives Arizona another physical option in the backfield, while the offensive line and blocking tight ends can make the Cardinals’ rushing attack difficult to predict.

For the Giants, the challenge will be maintaining discipline against an offense that can attack the edges, exploit cutback lanes and create additional running room through its blocking schemes. Harbaugh’s warning makes it clear that New York expects a demanding test from Arizona’s ground game.

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Key takeaways