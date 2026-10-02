John Harbaugh confirms if JJ McCarthy will start for NY Giants vs Cardinals after surprising trade

The arrival of J.J. McCarthy immediately created questions about the New York Giants’ quarterback situation, but John Harbaugh is making one thing clear: Jameis Winston remains firmly in control of the starting job. After the Giants acquired McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings, attention quickly shifted toward whether the former first-round pick could eventually challenge Winston.

For now, Harbaugh is not interested in turning the situation into a quarterback controversy. Winston stepped in after Jaxson Dart’s season-ending injury and helped the Giants defeat the Tennessee Titans 12-7, doing enough to secure the victory even though New York did not score a touchdown.

McCarthy’s arrival gives the New York Giants another talented option at quarterback, but Harbaugh’s latest comments show that the immediate priority is not evaluating a future competition. The Giants are focused on their next game against the Arizona Cardinals, with Winston expected to remain under center.

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Who is NY Giants starting QB?

Jameis Winston is the Giants starting quarterback. John Harbaugh was asked about Winston’s status after the Giants brought McCarthy into the quarterback room, and the coach made it clear that he is judging his starter primarily by one thing: whether he does what is necessary to win.

“You know what I think about Jameis was right now? I think about the next game. I think about Jameis did what he needed to do to win the last game. That’s really all that matters. I’m not getting caught up in all the other stuff. Our time is on the Arizona Cardinals. That’s who we spend our time on. That’s what we’re getting ready for.”

That approach is consistent with what Harbaugh has said since the Giants acquired McCarthy. He previously stated that Winston would be the starter against Arizona and said he has complete confidence that the veteran quarterback will play a winning game. McCarthy, meanwhile, could serve as backup QB.

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The trade does give New York another potential long-term option, particularly after McCarthy was selected No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. But his presence does not appear to have changed Harbaugh’s immediate plans. The Giants want McCarthy to learn the offense, adjust to his new surroundings and show what he can do before any larger decision is made.

For Winston, that means the opportunity remains firmly in his hands. He has already earned Harbaugh’s trust by guiding the Giants to a win after Dart’s injury, and the coach’s latest comments suggest McCarthy’s arrival is not going to alter the team’s immediate direction. The next chapter of the quarterback situation will depend on what happens on the field, but for now, Winston is the clear starter.

Key takeaways

Jameis Winston will remain the starting quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals.

against the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants defeated the Tennessee Titans 12-7 without scoring a touchdown.

without scoring a touchdown. J.J. McCarthy was selected No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.