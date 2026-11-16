NY Giants QB Jameis Winston gets called out for ‘trying to go viral’ by former Pro Bowler Donte Whitner

Former Pro Bowler Donte Whitner is not fond of New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston's antics.

New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston drew sharp criticism after singing “Who Let the Dogs Out?” during a fourth-down hard count against the Commanders. Washington refused to jump offsides on the unusual cadence, forcing New York to punt in Thursday night’s 24-21 divisional loss.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, former three-time Pro Bowl safety Donte Whitner blasted Winston’s theatrical snap count. “Are you serious? He’s clearly just trying to go viral on social media while they’re trying to win a football game,” Whitner declared before adding he would “cut Jameis Winston this morning.”

Earlier reports revealed how John Harbaugh suffered harsh criticism for his coaching in the NY Giants’ Week 10 loss vs Commanders. Now, Winston’s viral sideline and on-field theatrics have added another layer of scrutiny to New York’s primetime stumble.

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Are Jameis Winston’s antics good or bad for the Giants?

Head coach John Harbaugh quickly defended Winston on Friday, confirming the coaching staff knew about the cadence from practice. Harbaugh insisted the unorthodox rhythm was a legitimate attempt to draw defenders offsides rather than an empty social media stunt.

John Harbaugh was asked about Jameis Winston's "Who Let the Dogs Out" cadence in trying to draw the Commanders offside:



"That's part of the cadence. Teams do jump in that situation sometimes, so that was the idea" pic.twitter.com/ztOqSBmVSL — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) November 13, 2026

Still, critics argue that theatrical hard counts create unnecessary distractions during tight divisional games. When a team falls short at home, lighthearted moments quickly sour into ammunition for national analysts questioning organizational focus.

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Winston has always had a charismatic persona

Throughout his 12-year NFL career, Winston has built a reputation for infectious energy, dramatic pregame speeches, and viral soundbites. Teammates consistently praise his genuine locker-room positivity and unwavering support for starting quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Even after losing the starting job following Jaxson Dart‘s injury and McCarthy’s arrival, Winston has embraced his short-yardage role enthusiastically. For better or worse, authentic charisma remains inseparable from the veteran quarterback’s identity.

Key takeaways

Jameis Winston sang “Who Let the Dogs Out?” during a fourth-down hard count against Washington.

during a fourth-down hard count against Washington. Former Pro Bowl safety Donte Whitner blasted Jameis Winston and said he would cut him.

and said he would cut him. New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh defended Jameis Winston on Friday after the game.